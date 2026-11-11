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Guyana inquiry finds ferry inspector ignored critical safety defects

World » Americas » Guyana

Guyana's Presidential Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the MV Barima ferry disaster has surfaced testimony indicating that a Maritime Administration (MARAD) inspector identified multiple safety deficiencies aboard the vessel eight months before it capsized in July 2026. However, the inspector stated that he did not recommend detaining the vessel at the time of inspection, despite acknowledging that certain missing equipment constituted a "significant deficiency” under maritime law.

Ferry
Photo: unsplash.com by Aditya Nugraha is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ferry

During proceedings held on Tuesday, Commissioner Nyree Dawn Alfonso, a maritime specialist and lawyer from Trinidad and Tobago, questioned MARAD inspector Christopher Bailey regarding the state of the vessel's safety equipment. The inquiry centers on a ferry that was transporting passengers from Georgetown to Port Kaituma when it capsized, an event that prompted a search and rescue operation.

Mr. Bailey confirmed to the COI that the MV Barima lacked several critical safety systems required for safe operation. These absences included no crane documentation, no radar, no Automatic Identification System (AIS), no Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), no stability data, no distress signal capability, no serviceable life raft, insufficient life rafts, no emergency generator, and no fixed power-driven fire pump.

When asked by COI member and retired Rear Admiral Hayden A. Pritchard whether a vessel with such a list of deficiencies could be considered safe to operate, Mr. Bailey replied, "No, those deficiencies need to be clear,” implying that their presence rendered the vessel non-compliant with safety standards.

Testimony also highlighted a discrepancy regarding life-saving equipment. Mr. Bailey stated that the more than 200 lifejackets aboard the vessel were fitted with lights that activate upon contact with water. However, fisherman Haresh Singh, who testified earlier in the week, stated that he did not observe any lifejackets with lights during the search and rescue operations. Mr. Singh also reported that no fire extinguishers were visible in the accommodation area of the vessel.

Mr. Bailey acknowledged that while the specific lighting on lifejackets was not mandatory for coastal vessels under Guyanese legislation, it is required under the Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) convention for vessels operating internationally. He further agreed with Commissioner Alfonso that the absence of hand flares, parachute flares, smoke signals, and flare guns amounted to a "significant deficiency.”

Despite identifying these issues, Mr. Bailey testified that he did not order the vessel to be detained or prevented from sailing. He stated that his report was submitted to the MARAD director of safety, who was expected to forward it to the Transport and Harbours Department for corrective action. Mr. Bailey claimed that a follow-up inspection to verify compliance was not conducted because he never received instructions to do so. "There was no follow up. I did not receive any instructions to follow up,” he said.

COI member Captain Hamada Fouda, a Senior Maritime Surveyor with the Maritime Authority of Jamaica, noted that expired life rafts constitute a detainable deficiency, meaning the vessel should not have left port. Mr. Bailey confirmed he did not recommend stopping the vessel until this deficiency was rectified. He also stated that he was unaware that a similar inspection in 2024 had uncovered the same flaws, citing that he had been in his role for only approximately three months at the time and had not reviewed previous inspection documents prior to his survey.

The inquiry continues to examine whether these procedural failures and safety gaps contributed to the capsizing of the MV Barima. The COI is tasked with determining the causes of the disaster and evaluating the regulatory framework in place at the time of the incident.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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