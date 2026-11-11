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Bristol City Council admits 320,000 files from 'Trading with Schools' network stolen after four-day delay

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A cyber-attack on Bristol City Council's "Trading with Schools” network has resulted in the theft of approximately 320,000 files, which have since been uploaded to the dark web. While the council stated that 39 local schools "may be impacted,” the exact nature of the compromised data and the specific mechanism of the breach remain subject to ongoing forensic investigation by multiple agencies.

Security analyst and colleague
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Security analyst and colleague

The procedural response to the incident reveals significant delays in containment and notification. Suspicious activity was detected on the shared IT network on September 21, but the network was not taken offline until September 25. Bristol City Council did not notify affected schools until October 30, the same day the council was informed that the data had appeared on the dark web. Parents and carers were subsequently informed on November 3.

The decision to leave the network active for four days after the initial detection creates an unresolved question regarding the volume of data accessed. It is currently unknown whether taking the network offline on September 21 would have prevented the loss of certain files. The council has stated that it has not paid, and does not intend to pay, a ransom to the perpetrators.

Investigations are being coordinated with Avon and Somerset Police, the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, the National Cyber Security Centre, and the Information Commissioner's Office. The council confirmed that a "detailed forensic review of a substantial volume of material” is the highest priority of the investigation team. Until this audit is complete, it cannot be determined whether the stolen files contain personal information for specific pupils or parents. A school's inclusion on the list of potentially affected institutions indicates it received a higher level of service from the IT network, not that data was definitively extracted from that specific building.

The council acknowledged signs that the same group may have been responsible for a separate incident affecting the management information system at Southville Primary School, although this remains unconfirmed. Currently, there is no evidence that the data has been sold to third parties, though it is advertised on the dark web. Professor Phil Legg of the University of the West of England noted that while dark web data can be difficult to remove, the primary risk to individuals is potential identity fraud or extortion if personal details are confirmed to be present.

Bristol City Council has not disclosed whether additional security measures will be implemented on the Trading with Schools network. Schools have been advised to submit precautionary reports to their own data protection officers. The council's position remains that assessing and acting on safeguarding risks is its top priority, while it actively engages with health services and police partners.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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