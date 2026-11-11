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Northumberland County Council defers Advance Northumberland debt-equity vote until spring 2027

World » Europe » UK

The decision regarding the future financial structure of Northumberland County Council's wholly owned development company, Advance Northumberland, remains subject to an external review process, with a formal vote deferred until the spring of 2027.

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An elderly man in a business suit is studying documents

Originally approved in March 2025, a proposal to refinance £80 million of debt by converting it into equity was suspended in June of the same year. The council cited global geopolitical instability, including the conflict in Iran, as the primary reason for halting the transaction. Consequently, the authority agreed to allocate £130,000 to engage external consultants to reassess the viability of the debt-equity swap.

The proposed mechanism would have relieved the company of substantial interest payments. The underlying loans, issued under previous administrations, are structured on an interest-only basis, meaning the principal sum is not scheduled for repayment. This debt load has constrained the company's capacity to execute regeneration and housing schemes. Converting the debt to shares would have removed the obligation to service the interest, theoretically freeing up cash flow for project delivery.

At the county council meeting on Wednesday, Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson pressed for a specific timeline, noting that previously anticipated dates for proposals had passed without action. In response, Nick Oliver, the cabinet member for finance, confirmed that the external review is still in progress and that the council is currently awaiting a first draft of recommendations.

Mr Oliver stated that the timeline remains on track for a report to be presented in March. He indicated that the document would then be referred to the full council for a debate and a final decision on the company's financing structure. Councillors maintain that Advance Northumberland remains in a strong financial position regardless of the final outcome, but the immediate authority to execute the refinancing remains suspended pending the consultant's assessment.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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