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Welsh Government confirms £100 energy payment for council tax bands A to D

World » Europe » UK

Households in council tax bands A to D across Wales are to receive a £100 energy payment this winter. The measure is part of a £130m package announced by the Welsh Government to mitigate rising living costs.

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Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
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The payment also extends to all households receiving Council Tax Reduction, regardless of their property's tax band. To account for those who do not meet these specific criteria but are experiencing financial distress, local councils will be provided with an additional £8m to distribute £100 payments to households facing hardship. Detailed operational guidance for councils on these discretionary payments is expected to follow.

For those reliant on heating oil or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and qualifying for Council Tax Reduction on income grounds, a separate £5m fund will provide payments of £250.

Transport services will receive support via a £7m allocation to bus operators through an existing grant scheme. This funding is intended to offset higher fuel costs and protect community transport, learner services, and local routes from potential fare increases.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams described the package as providing "immediate relief for households this winter". She noted that while the Welsh Government is taking action, it continues to call on the UK Government to remove the benefit cap, increase Local Housing Allowance, and introduce social tariffs-measures also requested by the Scottish Government.

As part of the initiative, the Claim What's Yours campaign will be expanded to help residents identify eligible financial support. During the previous iteration of the campaign, 44,620 people contacted the service, with Citizens Advice advisers identifying £6.5m in additional entitlements.

Other provisions include the rollout of free school meals for pupils in Years 7 and 8 whose households receive Universal Credit. Additionally, 19 of Wales' 22 councils are expected to offer 12.5 hours of funded childcare per week to all two-year-olds by the end of November, with the remaining councils set to implement this by spring 2027.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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