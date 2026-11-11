Olton SEND school approved for expansion to 50 places

Planning permission has been granted for the transformation of Reynalds Cross School in Olton, centered on the replacement of 'The Link'. This specific building, which currently houses 20 students with severe learning difficulties, has reached a state where repair is no longer economically viable.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены School class with students

Physical expansions and capacity

The approved plans involve two extensions and internal modifications to shift the school's capacity from 20 to 50 pupils. A new large wing will house a multi-purpose hall, a kitchen, and SEND-specific resources, including quiet areas for autistic children and soft play zones. A separate front block will provide two classrooms for pupils with learning difficulties and a dedicated room for occupational therapy.

Internal reconfiguration

The project includes the installation of a nursing hub, a new staff room, and an increase in the size of existing classrooms to create a therapeutic environment for pupils and staff.

Timeline and delivery

The decision notice was issued by Mark Andrews, head of planning, design and engagement service, on 16 October. This follows an original target for planning approval by mid-August. The current objective is to make 30 additional specialist places available by January 2028 upon completion of the works.