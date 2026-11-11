World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Ladakh Hill Council Elections Set for December 4 Amid Local Protests Over Winter Timing
ASEAN+3 introduces Rapid Financing Facility for liquidity crises under CMIM
Google to implement stricter privacy safeguards for acquisition of Spirit Airlines employee data
Election Commission extends Model Code of Conduct to re-employed retired officials
Perfectly airy pumpkin pancakes: why roasting the base changed everything in culinary circles
Women outpace men in Indian higher education enrollment while rural school gap persists
Dry fish fillets became a thing of the past: culinary physics altered the standard crust outcome
411 MBBS seats remain vacant as rising private college fees deter candidates
IndiGo extends flight suspensions to four Saudi Arabian cities amid regional security risks

Olton SEND school approved for expansion to 50 places

World » Europe » UK

Planning permission has been granted for the transformation of Reynalds Cross School in Olton, centered on the replacement of 'The Link'. This specific building, which currently houses 20 students with severe learning difficulties, has reached a state where repair is no longer economically viable.

School class with students
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
School class with students

Physical expansions and capacity

The approved plans involve two extensions and internal modifications to shift the school's capacity from 20 to 50 pupils. A new large wing will house a multi-purpose hall, a kitchen, and SEND-specific resources, including quiet areas for autistic children and soft play zones. A separate front block will provide two classrooms for pupils with learning difficulties and a dedicated room for occupational therapy.

Internal reconfiguration

The project includes the installation of a nursing hub, a new staff room, and an increase in the size of existing classrooms to create a therapeutic environment for pupils and staff.

Timeline and delivery

The decision notice was issued by Mark Andrews, head of planning, design and engagement service, on 16 October. This follows an original target for planning approval by mid-August. The current objective is to make 30 additional specialist places available by January 2028 upon completion of the works.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
United Kingdom
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Companies
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Columnists
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Popular
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers

A high-stakes trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi has finally broken months of silence, bringing together intelligence chiefs and key envoys to debate the future.

Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Last materials
Women outpace men in Indian higher education enrollment while rural school gap persists
Dry fish fillets became a thing of the past: culinary physics altered the standard crust outcome
Olton SEND school approved for expansion to 50 places
411 MBBS seats remain vacant as rising private college fees deter candidates
Chaos in your wardrobe: the simple logic shift that ended morning clutter forever
IndiGo extends flight suspensions to four Saudi Arabian cities amid regional security risks
Cyberattack losses nearly erased: Bucharest apartment deals rebound strongly in closing months
Over 77% of foreign medical graduates fail October 2026 FMGE screening test
Union Cabinet approves ₹2,390 crore expansion of Noida Metro Aqua Line
Azerbaijan Railways Freight Volume Rises 13% on Transit Growth
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.