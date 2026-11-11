Solihull Council approves 77-metre HS2 footbridge design at Balsall Common

Solihull Council has granted approval for the final design of a 77-metre footbridge intended to maintain pedestrian access across the HS2 rail line in Balsall Common.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/mayor/themes/13289050/ by Фото: Максим Мишин. Пресс-служба Мэра и Правительства Москвы Bridge construction

The structure will span a 40-metre gap over the railway cutting, providing 11 metres of clearance between the track bed and the underside of the bridge. The deck will be 4.2 metres wide in total, with a 3-metre wide walking surface finished in resin-bound gravel with an impermeable gloss coating.

Construction and Site Works

The approval covers the physical integration of the bridge into the existing landscape north of Lavender Hall Lane. This includes engineering earthworks to adjust ground levels at the approaches and the vertical realignment of Footpath M21.

To complete the connection, the project includes the installation of pedestrian staircases, handrails, two concrete benches, and a network of permanent boundary and ecological security fencing.

Timeline and Status

The application (PL/2026/01694/HS2DIS), submitted in September, was approved on 9 November by Mark Andrews, the council's head of planning, design and engagement services. While the High Speed Rail Act mandates the construction of such bridges, the local authority retains control over the specific plans and specifications.

The bridge forms part of the wider network connecting to an interchange station near Birmingham Airport. The London-to-Birmingham section of the high-speed line is currently scheduled to open between 2036 and 2039.