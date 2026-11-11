Poundland founder Steve Smith says fixed-price model should have shifted to uniform £2 pricing

Steve Smith, the man who founded Poundland in 1990, has suggested that the discount retailer's current financial distress could have been avoided if the company had abandoned its fixed-price model in favour of a uniform £2 price point.

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Speaking to BirminghamLive, the Wolverhampton-based businessman said that had he still controlled the company today, he would likely have increased all in-store prices to £2, arguing that this would provide greater value for customers while maintaining a simple commercial concept.

Smith's comments come as Poundland's US owner, Gordon Brothers, navigates a critical juncture in the business's survival. Gordon Brothers filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators on October 29, granting the company until November 10 to secure a rescue deal and avoid immediate liquidation. While the founder said he would have liked to make a bid to buy back the business-selling it in 2001-he stated that the timeframe for due diligence was incompatible with the urgent timeline of the administration process.

"I thought about putting an offer in but I can't do that," Smith said. "If I did, I would have to do my due diligence and speak to a lot of people involved first. This could take two weeks or two months and Poundland won't be here then."

Profitability versus price structure

The core of Smith's critique centres on the shift away from the single price point that originally defined the brand. He noted that Poundland was "operating at a loss" due to strategic changes, specifically the introduction of clothing lines and multiple price tiers.

"They tried selling clothes, then it was multiple prices, but what always made Poundland different was the one price point and the value for money. It was a simple concept," he said. Smith argued that a uniform £2 price point would align with customer expectations for value, suggesting that the current complex pricing structure has eroded the brand's competitive advantage.

Despite the imminent threat of administration, Smith pointed to recent trading figures as evidence that the underlying business remains viable. He cited an 11.4% year-on-year increase in sales during the Halloween week, asserting that the company is "now making a profit" and is forecast to generate higher returns in the coming months.

"The company is now making a profit and is forecast to make an even bigger profit over the next few months," he said. "I've still got faith in the business and I have a lot of faith in the staff."

The stakes for staff and creditors

The outcome of the sale process carries significant weight for the 11,000 employees of the chain. The trade union Usdaw, which represents more than 40% of Poundland's workforce, has warned that a collapse followed by a piecemeal sale of assets would likely result in greater job losses than a single, whole-business sale.

Gordon Brothers, which acquired Poundland from the Pepco Group for £1 in June 2025, has stated that it is pursuing all avenues to protect jobs and preserve value. The US firm reportedly declined an offer from the Irish Martin Property Group, a move reported to be intended to ensure the repayment of a £30 million inherited debt. Investment firm Xyra Group is currently considered the frontrunner in the bid to save the company from administration.

Gordon Brothers acknowledged the challenges faced, stating in a statement: "When Gordon Brothers acquired the business, it was in distress and required a radical restructure, urgent operational change and significant funding, which we provided to support the company's ability to trade. In spite of our efforts and the tremendous efforts of management to deliver a turnaround, the business remains challenged and vulnerable to any potential downturn in future trading."