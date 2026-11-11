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Edinburgh prioritises 21 transport projects for 2025/26 funding

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The delivery of 21 priority transport projects in Edinburgh depends on their progression through specific development stages to unlock external grants. While the council has prioritised these schemes, their actual start dates are tied to the requirements of the Scottish Government's Active Travel Investment Fund and the Bus Infrastructure Fund.

Streets of Edinburgh
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by FrDr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Streets of Edinburgh

The Funding Mechanism

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson stated that projects must reach a particular stage of maturity to access external capital. This requirement led the council to leverage £14.2 million in Scottish Government funding for the 2025/26 programme. The transport and environment committee is now reviewing the project list for formal approval.

Current Project Status

The pipeline consists of schemes at varying levels of completion, from initial briefing to developed design. The ranking of a project does not correlate with its immediate implementation date, but rather its priority within the committee's strategy.

Stage 1: Preparation and Brief

Two of the highest-priority schemes are currently in the earliest phase of development. Both the Bridges corridor (North Bridge / South Bridge) and the Cowgate corridor aim to restrict through traffic to buses and prioritise pedestrians and wheelchair users. Each carries a projected cost band of £10-30 million.

Stage 2: Concept Design

The St Andrew Square project, focusing on an active travel connection between George Street and CCWEL on North St David Street, has progressed to the concept design phase. The estimated cost is between £1 million and £3 million.

Stage 3: Developed Design

The route from the Meadows to George Street is the most advanced of the priority schemes. This project involves new cycleways and widened footways along George IV Bridge, The Mound, and Hanover Street. It is currently in the developed design stage with a cost band of £10-30 million.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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