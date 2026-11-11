Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record

An Airbus A350-1000ULR has flown 12,503 nautical miles from Melbourne to Toulouse, setting the Guinness World Record for the longest flight by a commercial airliner. The 24-hour and 24-minute journey serves as a test for the Ultra Long Range (ULR) variant developed for Qantas Airways.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Julian Herzog (Веб-сайт), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Airbus A350

The aircraft's ability to sustain this distance depends on a redesigned fuel system developed at Airbus's Filton site. Engineers integrated an additional 20,000-litre fuel tank into the airframe to extend the jet's range beyond standard commercial limits. Prior to the record attempt, the aircraft underwent 'hot fuel tests' over Filton to certify the system's stability and performance.

The flight path took the aircraft from Melbourne over Sydney, across the Pacific to Los Angeles, over North America and the Atlantic, and finally south across the UK to France. On board were 13 people, including three Airbus test pilots, two Qantas pilots, five flight test engineers, two design engineers, and a representative from the International Aeronautical Federation.

Project Sunrise Delivery

The A350-1000ULR is designed to enable non-stop flights between Sydney and London, a route covering nearly 10,000 nautical miles with an estimated flight time of 22 hours. Qantas has ordered 12 of these aircraft as part of 'Project Sunrise'.

Airbus expects to deliver the first aircraft in April, with the Sydney-London service entering operation later that year. The ULR variant is the fourth passenger version of the A350 family, alongside the A350-900, A350-900ULR, and A350-1000.