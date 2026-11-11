Youth justice devolution talks ahead of policing in UK and Wales discussions

The UK Government is currently in discussions with Welsh ministers regarding the transfer of powers over youth justice and policing, though no timetable for implementation has been set.

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Justice Secretary Alex Norris confirmed to BBC Wales that talks concerning youth justice are further advanced than those regarding policing. These discussions involve the Home Office, Downing Street, and the Welsh Government. However, Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock has indicated that current arrangements for policing may be preferable, citing potential destabilisation if the system is changed.

The current institutional divide between justice and social services was highlighted in the House of Commons on Tuesday, following a report by the Wales Governance Centre. The report recorded a 24% increase in rough sleeping among individuals leaving prison in Wales, and a 27% rise in those recalled to custody for breaching release conditions in 2025.

Of the 52 deaths of prison leavers under probation supervision in Wales for the year ending March 2025, 37% were attributed to drug poisoning where intent could not be determined. This figure is higher than the 21% average across England and Wales.

Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts, argued that these figures demonstrate a failure in rehabilitation and stated that a holistic approach is restricted while the UK Government retains control over the justice system. The Welsh Government maintains that devolving justice would allow the coordination of prisons and probation with housing, health, and education services already under Cardiff's authority.

In response to questions in the Commons, Mr Norris stated that local councils, health services, and charities can work together at a local level, and confirmed he had held discussions with Welsh ministers on Monday regarding these issues.

The proposal to devolve justice and policing was previously recommended in 2019 by the Commission on Justice in Wales, chaired by Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd.