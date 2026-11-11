World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Youth justice devolution talks ahead of policing in UK and Wales discussions

World » Europe » UK

The UK Government is currently in discussions with Welsh ministers regarding the transfer of powers over youth justice and policing, though no timetable for implementation has been set.

London
Photo: unsplash.com by Big Ben, London, United Kingdom is licensed under Jamie Street
London

Justice Secretary Alex Norris confirmed to BBC Wales that talks concerning youth justice are further advanced than those regarding policing. These discussions involve the Home Office, Downing Street, and the Welsh Government. However, Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock has indicated that current arrangements for policing may be preferable, citing potential destabilisation if the system is changed.

The current institutional divide between justice and social services was highlighted in the House of Commons on Tuesday, following a report by the Wales Governance Centre. The report recorded a 24% increase in rough sleeping among individuals leaving prison in Wales, and a 27% rise in those recalled to custody for breaching release conditions in 2025.

Of the 52 deaths of prison leavers under probation supervision in Wales for the year ending March 2025, 37% were attributed to drug poisoning where intent could not be determined. This figure is higher than the 21% average across England and Wales.

Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts, argued that these figures demonstrate a failure in rehabilitation and stated that a holistic approach is restricted while the UK Government retains control over the justice system. The Welsh Government maintains that devolving justice would allow the coordination of prisons and probation with housing, health, and education services already under Cardiff's authority.

In response to questions in the Commons, Mr Norris stated that local councils, health services, and charities can work together at a local level, and confirmed he had held discussions with Welsh ministers on Monday regarding these issues.

The proposal to devolve justice and policing was previously recommended in 2019 by the Commission on Justice in Wales, chaired by Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Kazakhstan challenges energy status quo: sudden pipeline demands disrupted regional supply chains
Business
Kazakhstan challenges energy status quo: sudden pipeline demands disrupted regional supply chains
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Asia
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers

A high-stakes trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi has finally broken months of silence, bringing together intelligence chiefs and key envoys to debate the future.

Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva Why Cats Avoid Water: Thermal Regulation and Sensory Control Alexander Shtorm NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Last materials
Deep secrets of the Peruvian coast: the strange geometry that redefined an ocean lineage
UK under-16 social media ban to extend to 150 websites including Spotify and eBay
Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure
Flight operations suspended in Primorsky: commuters forced to endure ten-hour bus journey ordeal
Kyrgyzstan launches wheat insurance pilot for farmers with 2+ hectares
Why Cats Avoid Water: Thermal Regulation and Sensory Control
Guyana junior chess team records two top-five finishes at Central American and Caribbean Youth Festival
Low-mileage cars lack inherent immunity to the first freeze without verified technical checks
2026/27 Puffer Jackets: Shifting from Black to Earthy Tones and Structured Silhouettes
Russian Tire Service: 12% Price Hike Meets 16% Demand Drop Due to Booking Deficit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.