Jackdaw gas field to create 27 new direct jobs, not 500

The UK government's approval of the Jackdaw gas field has sparked debate over its tangible economic benefits, specifically regarding employment numbers and consumer prices. While the project is framed as a measure for energy resilience, a fact-check by The Ferret reveals a distinct divergence between the headline figures and the actual local economic effects.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil platform at sunset

The central discrepancy lies in the employment claims. The government stated that Jackdaw would create 27 new direct jobs. This figure is derived from an environmental impact assessment by Adura, the field's owner, which is controlled by Shell and the Norwegian state-owned firm Equinor. Adura's documentation specifies that these 27 roles are "new full-time equivalent (FTE) roles required for the Jackdaw-specific activities."

The distinction between new and safeguarded work

In contrast to the 27 new positions, Adura also projected a consistent level of employment averaging nearly 500 jobs a year across direct, indirect, and induced employment. However, this aggregate figure includes 273 existing jobs located on the nearby Shearwater North Sea platform. Shearwater will act as the 'host installation' for Jackdaw, processing the gas drilled in the new field before it is brought onshore.

These 273 roles are not newly created; Adura states they will be "safeguarded" by the Jackdaw expansion, ensuring the platform operates for longer. Additionally, the remainder of the 500-job estimate covers protected and increased supply chain roles rather than direct operational staff. The limited number of new direct jobs is attributed to the facility being largely unmanned and remotely operated, connected to the existing Shearwater hub, which reduces labour intensity.

Why domestic production does not lower bills

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh stated on BBC Breakfast that the project "does not have an impact on affordability and bills" and reiterated on BBC Radio Scotland that Jackdaw "won't lower energy bills this winter." This assertion aligns with energy market analysis indicating that UK consumers do not directly benefit from increased domestic gas production.

Gas prices in the UK are primarily determined by wholesale prices in the European market. Since approximately half of the UK's gas supply is imported from Europe, primarily Norway, domestic additions like Jackdaw are insufficient to shift these international wholesale prices. Estimates suggest that at its peak, Jackdaw could account for only 6 to 6.5 per cent of North Sea gas production. A report by the Oxford Smith School found that even maximising all North Sea oil and gas extraction would only reduce household bills by between £16 and £82 per year.

Furthermore, UK electricity prices are typically set by the most expensive source of power required to meet demand, which is usually gas. As 85 per cent of UK households rely on gas boilers, the nation remains exposed to global wholesale price fluctuations driven by geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, rather than the volume of domestic gas extracted.

The limits of energy security claims

The government's primary justification for Jackdaw is energy security and resilience, arguing that increased domestic production reduces exposure to global supply shocks. However, the Institute for Government notes that while increased domestic production may provide additional tax receipts during global price spikes, these economic impacts are "likely to be small and would not arrive quickly."

Analysis by the research group Nesta concluded that additional North Sea licensing is unlikely to significantly improve the UK's energy resilience. The UK's energy system is already considered among the most reliable in the world, with no nationwide power outages in 75 years. Experts argue that a transition away from fossil fuels towards domestically produced renewable sources offers greater protection against global market shocks than expanding gas extraction.