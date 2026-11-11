UK under-16 social media ban to extend to 150 websites including Spotify and eBay

Regulations expanding the social media ban for under-16s are expected to be presented to Cabinet for sign-off this week, with a draft list of affected platforms potentially including services such as YouTube Kids, LegoPlay, Spotify and eBay. If laid in Parliament as planned, the measures could bring up to 150 websites into scope under the UK Online Safety Act, shifting the compliance burden onto a wide range of digital services beyond traditional social media platforms.

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The expansion hinges on how platforms are defined in the final rules. According to sources cited by the Guardian, the government is considering broadening the definition to capture services that have introduced features traditionally associated with social networking, such as recommender systems or direct messaging capabilities. This procedural shift means that platforms previously considered outside the scope of the regulations may now be required to demonstrate that their algorithmic or interactive features do not pose risks to under-16s.

The Online Safety Minister, Ian Murray, clarified the operational threshold for inclusion: platforms with "new functionalities" that resemble social media features, such as Spotify's stranger conversation functionality, may be brought into scope. The practical consequence for these providers is the need to "demonstrate they did not have harmful algorithms" or other risk-generating features. For services like YouTube Kids and LegoPlay, this requires a specific technical audit of their recommender systems and commenting structures.

Murray outlined the regulatory exit strategy for such platforms, noting that the "way back is to comply with the regulations and fall out of scope." This creates a binary procedural outcome: a platform either modifies its features to meet the safety standards and remains available to under-16s, or it fails to demonstrate compliance and faces restrictions. He confirmed that the government's current position is that compliant services must remain accessible to under-16s, describing this as an essential "off ramp."

The timing of the regulatory process remains a point of contention for the industry. One industry source argued that the current lack of detailed guidelines creates uncertainty, stating that a situation where major platforms are unsure whether they comply is "unsustainable." Another source criticised the breadth of the proposed regulation, noting that while the entire internet uses recommender systems, the government's aim to make the rules "legally airtight" could inadvertently capture a wider range of digital services than originally intended.

Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, is expected to lay the regulations in Parliament in December, following the Cabinet approval. Until then, the precise scope of which of the 150 identified platforms will be subject to the ban remains subject to the final wording of the rules and the specific compliance tests platforms must pass.