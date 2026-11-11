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Algeria targets export market with new 200,000-ton MTBE production facility in Arzew

World

Sonatrach has entered the commissioning phase of its methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) plant in Arzew, following the completion of equipment installation. According to Safia Orari Drissi, Sonatrach's director for planning, research, and efficiency, raw material feedstock is expected to enter the facility next month, with full industrial production scheduled within three to four months.

Gasoline in a test tube
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Gasoline in a test tube

The 11.4-hectare complex, constructed by the Chinese consortium CNTIC/LPEC since May 2022, is designed for an annual capacity of 200,000 tons of MTBE. This capacity is double Algeria's current annual import requirement of 100,000 tons of the lead-free gasoline additive, which has reached prices of $1,800 per ton this year.

The project, representing an investment of 76 billion Algerian dinars (approximately $500 million), is intended to shift the country's position from import dependency to a surplus. Sonatrach plans to allocate half of the plant's output to domestic refineries and export the remaining 100,000 tons to international markets.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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