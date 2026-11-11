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Uzbekistan implements new legal and social policies to enhance community role and public safety

World

Uzbekistan has approved national development programs that establish measurable benchmarks for public institutions, targeting everything from universal pre-school enrollment for six-year-olds to placing ten of the country's universities in the world's top 1,000 rankings. A presidential decree indicates these measures aim to transform knowledge into a primary development resource and increase life expectancy.

Bukhara, Uzbekistan, Nodir‑Divan‑Bagi Madrasa
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Bukhara, Uzbekistan, Nodir‑Divan‑Bagi Madrasa

In education and digital transformation, a central requirement is the elimination of gaps in preparatory schooling, mandating that all six-year-old children be enrolled in pre-school classes. While incentives for non-state pre-school organizations remain in effect, the decree sets a strategic goal for general and higher education: schools will gradually integrate into international quality assessment programs, with the specific objective of securing spots for at least ten universities in leading global lists.

Regarding the digital economy, authorities intend to engage at least 10 million young people in the digital industry and "professions of the future." This initiative is designed to build the foundation for a technology-based economy characterized by high labor productivity.

In healthcare, the focus shifts from treatment to prevention and health preservation. Financial targets reflect this scale, with state expenditure on health protection planned to reach 5% of GDP. To bolster specialized care, the government aims to attract no fewer than five leading foreign clinics to the country.

The legal framework includes strengthening the rule of law through early legal literacy education, intensified efforts against cybercrime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, as well as expanded protections for the rights of women and children.

A significant component of social policy is the expanded role of mahallas, or grassroots community organizations. State programs are now to be formed based on resident needs, with a 30-day deadline established for responding to justified proposals and requests from these groups.

Previously, it was reported that an international professional education system would be introduced in 45 technical colleges across Uzbekistan.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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