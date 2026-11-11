Potosi Airport welcomes first commercial Ecojet flight after 71-year break in regular service

Capt. Nicolás Rojas International Airport in Potosi, Bolivia, accepted its first commercial flight from Ecojet, ending a 71-year gap in regular air service for the department. The aircraft landed on a 4,000-meter runway situated at approximately 4,000 meters above sea level, demonstrating the facility's operational readiness for high-altitude arrivals.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Michal Mokrzycki is licensed under Free A woman at the airport

Mauricio Zamora, the Minister of Public Works, arrived on the inaugural flight to announce a plan to invest 25 million U. S. dollars in upgrading the airport's infrastructure. The proposed construction includes a new passenger terminal, a command and dispatch center, and other ground facilities to replace the current aging terminal. However, funding for this expansion is still in the approval stage, with the government currently negotiating with the Development Bank of the Parana Basin (Fonplata). Construction activities have only become possible after resolving land disputes and meeting technical standards.

Regular scheduled service remains limited by a shortage of specialized aircraft. Luigi Duran, CEO of Ecojet, stated that the airline expects to expand its fleet by mid-December. Until then, the airport will continue to handle only occasional flights without a fixed schedule. The airline plans to deploy an Avro RJ85, which seats 93 passengers, on this route. This specific aircraft, expected to arrive on December 15, is required to establish a consistent regular flight operation.