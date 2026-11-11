World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pampanga agricultural and peace officers receive government financial and food support

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Approximately 2,610 barangay tanods and livestock and poultry caretakers in Pampanga have received financial and food assistance to support their household needs. Each beneficiary received ₱5,400 in cash under the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Program, alongside 25 kilograms of rice distributed under the Bawat Bayan Makikinabang (BBM) initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The poultry farm employee maintains the feeding system in the shed
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The poultry farm employee maintains the feeding system in the shed

The assistance was provided to individuals working in the towns of Apalit, Candaba, and Masantol. Among the recipients was Noliboy Maniaul, a barangay tanod from Candaba, who continues to perform duties including maintaining peace and order, ensuring resident safety, and responding to local emergencies.

Maniaul described the support as a welcome help for him and his fellow beneficiaries.

"Kami po ay mapalad sa inyong patuloy na pagtulong sa amin. Maraming salamat po,” he said.

The ECT cash grant is designed to address immediate household expenses, while the rice distribution supplements family food supplies. Together, these measures recognize the roles played by barangay tanods in community safety and by caretakers in supporting local livelihoods through livestock and poultry production. Through these programs, the government extends aid to these sectors to help ease the daily financial and nutritional burdens of Filipino families.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
World
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Kazakhstan challenges energy status quo: sudden pipeline demands disrupted regional supply chains
Business
Kazakhstan challenges energy status quo: sudden pipeline demands disrupted regional supply chains
Popular
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs

The shift to Arctic routes imposes a $100 per ton cost premium and extends voyage times by 10 days compared to the suspended Black Sea corridor, testing the viability of this logistical workaround for major exporters.

Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
How to Remove Hard Water Stains Using Vinegar and Baking Soda Separately Andrey Mihayloff Flu Does Not Stay in the Lungs: Here Is How It Harms Your Heart Alexander Shtorm Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax Lyuba Lulko
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Last materials
FDA Adds Vision Loss Warning to All GLP-1 Drugs
US revokes visa of Guyana inquiry chairman Godfrey Smith
Trassa Gas Station Network Collapses After 30 Years, Leaving 1,400 Employees Without Pay
Denim with a Center Crease: Structural Detail Redefining Formal Wear
PhilHealth decouples cancer screening benefits from primary clinic accreditation for 2027
US Marshals Assistant Director Placed on Leave After Racial Incident
Webb Telescope Spots Record-Breaking Star Flashes in a Distant Galaxy
Winter Hat Shapes for Women Over 50: Balancing Face Geometry and Warmth
Japan's Tectonic Shifts Helped Carve the Grand Canyon
US Census Bureau forecasts American Samoa to lose 61% of population by 2100
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.