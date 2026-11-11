Pampanga agricultural and peace officers receive government financial and food support

Approximately 2,610 barangay tanods and livestock and poultry caretakers in Pampanga have received financial and food assistance to support their household needs. Each beneficiary received ₱5,400 in cash under the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Program, alongside 25 kilograms of rice distributed under the Bawat Bayan Makikinabang (BBM) initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The poultry farm employee maintains the feeding system in the shed

The assistance was provided to individuals working in the towns of Apalit, Candaba, and Masantol. Among the recipients was Noliboy Maniaul, a barangay tanod from Candaba, who continues to perform duties including maintaining peace and order, ensuring resident safety, and responding to local emergencies.

Maniaul described the support as a welcome help for him and his fellow beneficiaries.

"Kami po ay mapalad sa inyong patuloy na pagtulong sa amin. Maraming salamat po,” he said.

The ECT cash grant is designed to address immediate household expenses, while the rice distribution supplements family food supplies. Together, these measures recognize the roles played by barangay tanods in community safety and by caretakers in supporting local livelihoods through livestock and poultry production. Through these programs, the government extends aid to these sectors to help ease the daily financial and nutritional burdens of Filipino families.