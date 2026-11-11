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PhilHealth decouples cancer screening benefits from primary clinic accreditation for 2027

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PhilHealth has removed the requirement for Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) clinics to offer mammograms or breast and liver ultrasound services as a condition for accreditation in 2027. This decision clarifies how diagnostic imaging services are covered under the state insurer's benefit packages, separating direct clinic obligations from broader cancer screening benefits.

Ultrasound examination
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Ultrasound examination

The change, formalized in Advisory No. 2026-0058 signed by Acting President and CEO Beverly Lorraine Ho on October 22, indicates that YAKAP clinics, formerly known as Konsulta Package Providers, are no longer mandated to provide these specific services directly or through Memoranda of Agreement or Service Level Agreements for the calendar year 2027.

Previously, under Circular No. 2024-0013, YAKAP clinics were expected to offer mammography and ultrasound services starting January 1, 2027. However, PhilHealth explained in a social media post on Wednesday that these procedures are covered under a separate cancer screening benefit package. This distinct package provides fixed payment rates pursuant to Circular No. 2025-0014, effectively shifting the service delivery model away from individual YAKAP clinic requirements to a standardized benefit structure.

While the accreditation requirement for these specific imaging services has been lifted, YAKAP clinics retain the option to enter into service level agreements with other providers for laboratory and diagnostic services applicable to the program. Additionally, the state insurer announced it will issue a separate advisory addressing the transfer of 21 drugs previously covered under YAKAP to the GAMOT benefit package, including the corresponding arrangements for 2027.

PhilHealth also reiterated that stand-alone cancer screening facilities remain eligible for accreditation if they meet the applicable requirements and possess the necessary eClaims platform to facilitate claims submission and processing.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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