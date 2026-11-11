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Kyrgyzstan announces construction of major cargo-focused airport facility in Jalal-Abad region

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Construction is underway for a new international airport in the city of Manas, located in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. According to Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of OJSC Airports of Kyrgyzstan, the facility is slated for commissioning in the autumn of 2027.

Airport and luggage
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Airport and luggage

The project's physical infrastructure centers on a runway measuring 3,600 meters in length, paired with a new airport terminal complex. The scale of the runway is designed to accommodate the project's primary strategic objective: the development of cargo aviation.

Operational plans for the facility include establishing flight connections between the new airport in Manas and the Jalal-Abad airport. Additionally, the administration of Airports of Kyrgyzstan indicated that negotiations with foreign airline carriers will be conducted as part of the facility's future integration into international networks.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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