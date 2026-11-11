Kyrgyzstan announces construction of major cargo-focused airport facility in Jalal-Abad region

Construction is underway for a new international airport in the city of Manas, located in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. According to Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of OJSC Airports of Kyrgyzstan, the facility is slated for commissioning in the autumn of 2027.
The project's physical infrastructure centers on a runway measuring 3,600 meters in length, paired with a new airport terminal complex. The scale of the runway is designed to accommodate the project's primary strategic objective: the development of cargo aviation.
Operational plans for the facility include establishing flight connections between the new airport in Manas and the Jalal-Abad airport. Additionally, the administration of Airports of Kyrgyzstan indicated that negotiations with foreign airline carriers will be conducted as part of the facility's future integration into international networks.
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The shift to Arctic routes imposes a $100 per ton cost premium and extends voyage times by 10 days compared to the suspended Black Sea corridor, testing the viability of this logistical workaround for major exporters.