Kyrgyzstan announces construction of major cargo-focused airport facility in Jalal-Abad region

Construction is underway for a new international airport in the city of Manas, located in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. According to Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of OJSC Airports of Kyrgyzstan, the facility is slated for commissioning in the autumn of 2027.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Airport and luggage

The project's physical infrastructure centers on a runway measuring 3,600 meters in length, paired with a new airport terminal complex. The scale of the runway is designed to accommodate the project's primary strategic objective: the development of cargo aviation.

Operational plans for the facility include establishing flight connections between the new airport in Manas and the Jalal-Abad airport. Additionally, the administration of Airports of Kyrgyzstan indicated that negotiations with foreign airline carriers will be conducted as part of the facility's future integration into international networks.