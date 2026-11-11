Supreme Court of India rules against commercial farming claims in Megamalai forest reserves

The Supreme Court of India has established a critical legal distinction between traditional sustenance and commercial enterprise in the context of forest land occupancy. In the case of A John Kennedy and Others v. State of Tamil Nadu and Others, the Court ruled that planned commercial cultivation does not qualify as a ground for claiming rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (FRA).

The dispute centred on silk cotton cultivation in the Megamalai forests of Tamil Nadu. While the state government argued that such cultivation was historical and should be classified as "minor forest produce," the Court took a prima facie view against treating structured commercial agriculture as a protected forest right. This ruling clarifies that the nature of the activity-whether it is a bona fide livelihood requirement or an externally financed commercial venture-is the determining factor for eligibility.

Under the FRA 2006, rights are bifurcated into two primary categories: Forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes (FDST) and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OFTD). The latter must prove a continuous dependence on the land for three generations or 75 years prior to December 13, 2005. The Court further tightened the eligibility criteria by excluding those who reside temporarily within the forest or those living outside its boundaries who attempt to claim status as forest dwellers.

Legal experts note a growing tension between the original intent of the FRA-to redress colonial-era injustices-and the 2023 amendments to the Forest Conservation Act. Amit Kapur, Senior Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, points out that the recent amendments narrow the definition of forest land and grant exemptions for linear and commercial projects, potentially creating a conflict with the resource management rights guaranteed to local tribes.

The Court also addressed systemic failures in the implementation of the Act. The FRA mandates a three-tier verification process: the Gram Sabha, the Sub-Divisional Level Committee, and the District Level Committee. However, the Supreme Court criticised the Tamil Nadu government for excessive delays in this process. Consequently, the Court has directed the state to constitute the remaining Gram Sabhas within 30 days and conclude the claims process within five months of their formation.

To ensure oversight and prevent arbitrary decisions, the Court has established a special committee headed by former Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai to scrutinise the adjudication of forest rights claims. This mechanism is designed to protect eligible dwellers from eviction while preventing the misuse of the Act for commercial land acquisition.

The ruling suggests that while selling surplus produce or engaging in ancillary activities like cattle-keeping is permissible, the shift toward planned commercial agriculture alters the character of the forest and falls outside the statutory protection of "self-cultivation for livelihood." This precedent is likely to guide future litigation in other states where commercial crop production is used as a proxy for claiming ancestral forest rights.