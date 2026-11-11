Trump declares victory in Iran: a shift that triggered irreversible consequences for global status

Donald Trump declared that the United States has "won" the war with Iran, stating that further strikes are unnecessary. This shift in rhetorical posture occurred immediately following the Republican Party's defeat in the U. S. midterm elections. Growing domestic dissatisfaction with the eight-month conflict and high fuel prices has eroded Washington's political capital for significant escalation, while the new Congress, now controlled by Democrats in both chambers, is unlikely to provide the necessary funding. Michael Flynn, a former Trump national security advisor, argued on Telegram that continuing on this path constitutes a "huge strategic error," comparing the aggression toward Iran to the invasion of Iraq. Flynn wrote that if the goal is to achieve objectives, the U. S. should "declare victory and go home" to regroup and prepare its armed forces for future operations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cpl. Gary Jayne III, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The Strait of Hormuz

The tactic of declaring victory while withdrawing forces is a well-known maneuver in U. S. politics, used to preserve political capital and prepare for potential future conflicts. Trump employed this approach after his administration initially pursued maximalist goals in the military campaign that began in February 2026. These initial objectives included regime change, the complete elimination of Iran's nuclear potential, and the neutralization of its ballistic missile, drone, and proxy capabilities. Currently, negotiations have narrowed to the issue of the closed Strait of Hormuz, where Trump requires legal and physical guarantees for the safety of navigation. Without such guarantees, a U. S. withdrawal would appear as a strategic defeat.

Time favors Tehran rather than Washington in this dispute. For the U. S., a prolonged war translates into political crisis and declining approval ratings. For Iran, economic survival under sanctions and blockade has been a norm for 45 years. One realistic scenario suggests Iran may wait two years until the next U. S. presidential election, hoping that a Democratic victory will lead to negotiations where critics of Trump's foreign policy pressure the new administration to accept Iranian terms. This dynamic is described in American political science as "shifting geopolitical bankruptcy." Under such a scenario, Democrats might agree to restore Iran's status as a key regional player in exchange for solid security guarantees for international tankers and the unfreezing of Iranian assets. This would likely involve a return to a framework similar to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA+), where Washington lifts most economic sanctions and the naval blockade in exchange for Iran allowing International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors back onto nuclear sites and halting uranium enrichment. In this outcome, the U. S. would exit the conflict significantly weakened and with diminished status as a global enforcer, while Iran would be in a position of rising influence.