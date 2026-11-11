Government of Singapore launches 30 million dollar grant to support inclusive hiring practices

Employers in Singapore will face reduced financial barriers and receive more frequent subsidies when hiring persons with disabilities (PWDs), as part of a broader strategy to make inclusive employment a standard business practice rather than a charitable act. From January 2027, the Enabling Employment Credit (EEC) will see higher wage offsets and a raised income ceiling, while a new $30 million grant tier will specifically support companies managing the operational costs of integrating employees with moderate support needs.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Singapore, Central Business District

Changes to financial incentives and eligibility

The core mechanism supporting inclusive hiring, the EEC, is being recalibrated to address two specific friction points: the cost of entry for long-term unemployed PWDs and the exclusion of higher-earning disabled workers. The permanent wage offset, which currently covers up to 20% of salaries capped at $400 per month, will remain in structure but expand in eligibility. The qualifying income ceiling for employees will rise from $4,000 to $5,000, bringing more PWDs within the scope of the subsidy.

For PWDs who have not been employed for at least six months prior to hiring, the temporary wage offset will increase from 20% to 30%. The monthly cap for this specific cohort will rise from $400 to $600, and the duration of the subsidy will be extended from nine to 12 months. Additionally, the payout cycle for the EEC will shift from half-yearly to quarterly, with the first quarterly disbursement scheduled for December 2027, covering wages paid between July and September 2027. These changes were confirmed by a Ministry of Manpower spokesperson and are effective from January 2027.

New grant tier for workplace modification costs

Beyond salary offsets, the Government has allocated approximately $30 million for a new funding tier called the Stronger Support — Enabling Employment Grant (S-EEG). Announced by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung on November 10, this tier is designed for enterprises employing a "meaningful number” of PWDs with moderate support needs. The S-EEG will allow employers to fund specific workplace adjustments, such as customised in-house training and role redesign, which are often cost-prohibitive for small and mid-sized enterprises.

The S-EEG forms part of the new Enabling Employment Grant (EEG), a consolidated scheme merging three existing grants to simplify administrative processes. The EEG is scheduled for launch in the first half of 2027. This consolidation follows a report by the Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities, which identified that while employers wanted to hire PWDs, they frequently lacked the resources to manage the operational complexities of job redesign and team integration. In response, SG Enable will also establish a new Employment Support Office to assist both employers and PWDs in navigating these employment matters.

Practical application and sector response

The practical impact of these measures is visible in the growing number of organisations accredited under the Enabling Mark, the national framework for disability-inclusive workplaces. The total number of accredited organisations has risen to 283, up from 88 in 2021. At the Enabling Mark Awards 2026, held on November 10, a record 193 recipients were recognised, with 86 being first-time recipients. There was a notable surge in participation from the food and beverage sector.

Cummins Asia Pacific, which employs 13 PWDs in roles such as service advisers and document controllers, illustrates the specific gap the new S-EEG aims to fill. The company's inclusion leader, Joyce Chen, noted that previous grants, such as the Open Door Programme Job Redesign Grant, did not cover transport costs. Cummins currently pays for a taxi to ferry an employee who uses a wheelchair to its Tuas facility. Chen stated that the new grant could fund such arrangements, suggesting that removing these logistical cost barriers will encourage more manufacturers and distributors in Singapore's western industrial regions to participate in inclusive hiring.

Crunchy Teeth, a social enterprise bakery that trains and employs youth with autism, received its first Enabling Mark accreditation on November 10. Co-founder Tan Yen Peng explained that the bakery's model relies on assessing capabilities rather than behaviour, creating a structured work environment with visual cues. The company has trained more than 20 autistic youth in baking and retail operations. While the Enabling Mark validates their approach, Tan noted that continued financial support is necessary to expand capacity and reach more youth, highlighting that the shift from goodwill to systemic support is central to sustaining inclusive employment in Singapore.