Strategic funds mobilized for the people: Italy overhauled price formulas to ease consumer burdens

Italy's cabinet approved the second phase of the "Bollette bis" measures yesterday, a package designed to lower the final cost of energy for consumers. Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin announced via Rai Radio 1 that the adopted document reduces the final price of electricity by 4-5%.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Ivanov is licensed under All rights reserved An electrician at the electrical panel

In practical terms, a consumer who previously paid 1,000 euros will now pay 950 euros, while a customer with expenses of 10,000 euros will see their bill reduced to 9,500 euros.

The minister described the mechanism as a correction to the pricing calculation for electricity. The total funds mobilized for these measures exceed 3 billion euros. Pichetto Fratin noted that while this sum is significant in absolute terms, it represents a relatively small portion of Italy's total electricity turnover, which stands at over 70 billion euros.