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Kyrgyzstan launches wheat insurance pilot for farmers with 2+ hectares

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is introducing a pilot insurance program designed to protect wheat producers from the volatility of natural disasters. The initiative specifically targets farmers in the Chuy, Osh, and Issyk-Kul regions, covering both winter and spring wheat crops.

CLIMATE RISKS
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены
CLIMATE RISKS

The program provides a financial safety net against a specific list of environmental risks, including droughts, frosts, hail, severe winds, and floods. To qualify for the insurance, a farming operation must have a minimum planting area of two hectares.

The structure of the insurance coverage is based on a percentage of the base yield, with farmers able to select coverage levels of 70%, 80%, or 90%. Under these terms, a payout is triggered if the actual harvest falls below the chosen insured threshold.

Specific provisions have been established for winter wheat; in the event of crop failure during the winter period, farmers can receive compensation amounting to 30% of the insured sum for the affected land area.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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