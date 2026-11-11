Canada launches real-time rail infrastructure for sub-60-second transfers

Canada has initiated the rollout of the Real-Time Rail (RTR), a new national payment infrastructure designed to enable the instantaneous transfer of funds between financial institutions 24/7/365. Developed by Payments Canada-a federal entity affiliated with the Bank of Canada-the system eliminates the reliance on "business days" and processing lags, ensuring that recipients receive funds in under 60 seconds.
The RTR is currently in its first phase of deployment. Authority for the system's governance and operation rests with Payments Canada. As of the initial launch, the infrastructure is active for eight specific financial institutions: Wealthsimple, Questbank, Peoples Trust Company, Paramount Commerce, KOHO, DoBusiness. com, Digital Commerce Bank, and Bank of America. Users of these platforms can currently access real-time payment functions.
The system is scheduled for a phased expansion throughout 2027. Payments Canada estimates that the infrastructure will reach over 90% of the Canadian population within the first year following the full launch, with international transfer capabilities expected by the end of 2027.
The RTR shifts the underlying mechanism of fund movement from batch processing to immediate settlement. Key technical and procedural changes include:
For merchants and freelancers, the RTR provides a mechanism to bypass the high transaction fees associated with credit card networks (such as Visa and Mastercard) and the Interac system. By reducing processing costs and the duration of fund unavailability, the C. D. Howe Institute projects systemic savings between $5 billion and $14.5 billion over the first decade.
For consumers, the institutional change enables "open banking" applications. Because the RTR allows third-party developers to connect more directly to the payment rail, new services can facilitate automated rent payments or QR-code-based settlements without requiring the user to navigate the traditional interface of a commercial bank.
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