Canada launches real-time rail infrastructure for sub-60-second transfers

Canada has initiated the rollout of the Real-Time Rail (RTR), a new national payment infrastructure designed to enable the instantaneous transfer of funds between financial institutions 24/7/365. Developed by Payments Canada-a federal entity affiliated with the Bank of Canada-the system eliminates the reliance on "business days" and processing lags, ensuring that recipients receive funds in under 60 seconds.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Петр Ермилин is licensed under Все права защищены Inserting a bank card into an ATM on a city street at night

Authority and Implementation Stage

The RTR is currently in its first phase of deployment. Authority for the system's governance and operation rests with Payments Canada. As of the initial launch, the infrastructure is active for eight specific financial institutions: Wealthsimple, Questbank, Peoples Trust Company, Paramount Commerce, KOHO, DoBusiness. com, Digital Commerce Bank, and Bank of America. Users of these platforms can currently access real-time payment functions.

The system is scheduled for a phased expansion throughout 2027. Payments Canada estimates that the infrastructure will reach over 90% of the Canadian population within the first year following the full launch, with international transfer capabilities expected by the end of 2027.

Operating Mechanisms

The RTR shifts the underlying mechanism of fund movement from batch processing to immediate settlement. Key technical and procedural changes include:

Increased Transaction Limits: The initial limit is set at $100,000 per transaction, significantly higher than previous instant transfer methods, with plans for further increases during implementation.

The initial limit is set at $100,000 per transaction, significantly higher than previous instant transfer methods, with plans for further increases during implementation. ISO 20022 Standardization: By adopting the ISO 20022 global standard, the system allows each transaction to carry a rich set of attached data. This provides businesses with enhanced traceability and supports a centralized fraud-reporting platform shared across institutions.

By adopting the ISO 20022 global standard, the system allows each transaction to carry a rich set of attached data. This provides businesses with enhanced traceability and supports a centralized fraud-reporting platform shared across institutions. Direct Settlement: The system reduces the time required for institutions to rebalance accounts, a process that currently takes several days.

Practical Effects on Commerce and Services

For merchants and freelancers, the RTR provides a mechanism to bypass the high transaction fees associated with credit card networks (such as Visa and Mastercard) and the Interac system. By reducing processing costs and the duration of fund unavailability, the C. D. Howe Institute projects systemic savings between $5 billion and $14.5 billion over the first decade.

For consumers, the institutional change enables "open banking" applications. Because the RTR allows third-party developers to connect more directly to the payment rail, new services can facilitate automated rent payments or QR-code-based settlements without requiring the user to navigate the traditional interface of a commercial bank.