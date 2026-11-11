World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Canada launches real-time rail infrastructure for sub-60-second transfers

World » Canada

Canada has initiated the rollout of the Real-Time Rail (RTR), a new national payment infrastructure designed to enable the instantaneous transfer of funds between financial institutions 24/7/365. Developed by Payments Canada-a federal entity affiliated with the Bank of Canada-the system eliminates the reliance on "business days" and processing lags, ensuring that recipients receive funds in under 60 seconds.

Inserting a bank card into an ATM on a city street at night
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Петр Ермилин is licensed under Все права защищены
Inserting a bank card into an ATM on a city street at night

Authority and Implementation Stage

The RTR is currently in its first phase of deployment. Authority for the system's governance and operation rests with Payments Canada. As of the initial launch, the infrastructure is active for eight specific financial institutions: Wealthsimple, Questbank, Peoples Trust Company, Paramount Commerce, KOHO, DoBusiness. com, Digital Commerce Bank, and Bank of America. Users of these platforms can currently access real-time payment functions.

The system is scheduled for a phased expansion throughout 2027. Payments Canada estimates that the infrastructure will reach over 90% of the Canadian population within the first year following the full launch, with international transfer capabilities expected by the end of 2027.

Operating Mechanisms

The RTR shifts the underlying mechanism of fund movement from batch processing to immediate settlement. Key technical and procedural changes include:

  • Increased Transaction Limits: The initial limit is set at $100,000 per transaction, significantly higher than previous instant transfer methods, with plans for further increases during implementation.
  • ISO 20022 Standardization: By adopting the ISO 20022 global standard, the system allows each transaction to carry a rich set of attached data. This provides businesses with enhanced traceability and supports a centralized fraud-reporting platform shared across institutions.
  • Direct Settlement: The system reduces the time required for institutions to rebalance accounts, a process that currently takes several days.

Practical Effects on Commerce and Services

For merchants and freelancers, the RTR provides a mechanism to bypass the high transaction fees associated with credit card networks (such as Visa and Mastercard) and the Interac system. By reducing processing costs and the duration of fund unavailability, the C. D. Howe Institute projects systemic savings between $5 billion and $14.5 billion over the first decade.

For consumers, the institutional change enables "open banking" applications. Because the RTR allows third-party developers to connect more directly to the payment rail, new services can facilitate automated rent payments or QR-code-based settlements without requiring the user to navigate the traditional interface of a commercial bank.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Business
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Companies
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs

The shift to Arctic routes imposes a $100 per ton cost premium and extends voyage times by 10 days compared to the suspended Black Sea corridor, testing the viability of this logistical workaround for major exporters.

Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev How to Remove Hard Water Stains Using Vinegar and Baking Soda Separately Andrey Mihayloff Flu Does Not Stay in the Lungs: Here Is How It Harms Your Heart Alexander Shtorm
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Last materials
Toyota 2027 Woodland Trade-Off: Structural Off-Road Gains Versus Reduced Electric Range and Higher Costs
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
Hyundai Technical Center develops unified vehicle dynamics control architecture for North America
East Kazakhstan Bears Feed on Sunflower Crops Near Homes
Harza: The Large, Golden Weasel of Asia
How to Remove Hard Water Stains Using Vinegar and Baking Soda Separately
Flu Does Not Stay in the Lungs: Here Is How It Harms Your Heart
Pampanga agricultural and peace officers receive government financial and food support
FDA Adds Vision Loss Warning to All GLP-1 Drugs
US revokes visa of Guyana inquiry chairman Godfrey Smith
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.