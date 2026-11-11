US revokes visa of Guyana inquiry chairman Godfrey Smith

The United States Department of State has revoked the visa of Senior Counsel Godfrey Phillip Smith, the current chairman of Guyana's Commission of Inquiry into the July 18 sinking of the MV Barima, according to a report published by Greater Belize Media.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by george ruiz is licensed under Public domain Passport, visa

The Belizean outlet stated that Smith shared a copy of an email from the US Embassy's consular section, which informed him of the revocation. The correspondence indicated that information had emerged suggesting Smith was ineligible for his visa and that the revocation would take effect immediately as he was not physically present in the United States. Smith reported that he was not provided with any specific reason for the decision, and the US Embassy has not publicly issued an explanation.

Smith's role in the inquiry places him at the centre of one of Guyana's most significant recent tragedies. President Irfaan Ali appointed the former Belizean Justice of Appeal to chair the five-member commission established to investigate the capsizing of the state-owned vessel. The MV Barima sank while travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma in Region One, resulting in significant loss of life. Smith brings extensive regional legal experience to the role, having previously served as CARICOM's High-Level Representative for Law and Criminal Justice, as an ad hoc Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal, and as a member of Guyana's Commission of Inquiry into the disputed 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The commission, which includes Jamaican maritime surveyor Captain Hamada Fouda, Trinidad and Tobago attorney Nyree Dawn Alfonso, Polish naval architect Dr Andrzej Jasionowski, and retired Trinidad and Tobago Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard, is mandated to establish the causes of the disaster, examine regulatory failures, assess the search and rescue response, and recommend preventive measures. Public hearings began at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in October, during which commissioners heard from 33 witnesses, including emergency responders and officials from maritime and aviation agencies, and received a substantial volume of documentary evidence.

Greater Belize Media also reported that Smith, who chairs the University of Belize's board of directors, had been involved in recent relations with the Chinese Government, including arranging visits to China for journalists and parliamentarians. The outlet noted that this development occurred less than a month after China imposed sanctions on Belize's Foreign Minister, Francis Fonseca. However, the report did not establish a connection between Smith's activities and the US visa decision, and no official explanation has been provided to substantiate such a link.

Oral hearings were temporarily suspended in October to allow investigators to gather further evidence and statements from survivors and relatives. The Commission of Inquiry is scheduled to resume public hearings on November 10, with survivors, bereaved families, and officials expected to provide further testimony. There is currently no indication that the visa revocation will affect Smith's ability to continue chairing the inquiry.