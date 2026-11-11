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US Marshals Assistant Director Placed on Leave After Racial Incident

World » Americas

The U. S. Marshals Service has placed Peter Marketos, the assistant director of the Investigative Operations Division, on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into allegations of racial misconduct. The personnel action follows an incident involving a Black deputy assistant director, who reported that a watermelon-a symbol with a history of derogatory racial stereotyping-was left on their desk. The target of the incident was a direct subordinate of Marketos.

Detention, police
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet is licensed under Public domain
Detention, police

Agency Response and Leadership Transition

Under the authority of the Department of Justice, the U. S. Marshals Service has initiated a formal review of the incident. While the agency has declined to discuss specific personnel details citing federal privacy laws, a spokesperson stated that the alleged actions contradict the agency's core values of justice, integrity, and service.

The immediate operational result of this administrative action is a change in leadership for the Investigative Operations Division, which manages core law enforcement functions including fugitive investigations and the arrest of wanted criminals. Don Snider, formerly the chief inspector and commander of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, assumed leadership of the division on November 9.

Institutional Context

Marketos is a 24-year veteran of the agency, having served as a deputy U. S. marshal since 2002. His previous roles included overseeing tactical operations, sex offender investigations, and serving as the acting U. S. marshal for both the District of Columbia and the Eastern District of Virginia. He had also served as acting associate director for investigations and provided testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2025.

The investigation is currently examining whether Marketos personally placed the object or if the act was carried out by personnel under his direct supervision. Following the move to administrative leave, Marketos' professional biography was removed from the agency's official website.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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