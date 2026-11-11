US Census Bureau forecasts American Samoa to lose 61% of population by 2100

The United States Census Bureau has released a demographic projection report indicating that several U. S. territories will experience significant population declines by the year 2100. The report, published on 5 November 2026, forecasts that American Samoa will lose 61 percent of its 2026 population by the end of the century. Guam is projected to see a 38 percent decline, the US Virgin Islands a 41 percent decline, and the Northern Mariana Islands a 17 percent decline.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Richard N Horne, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Auckland, New Zealand

The Census Bureau attributes these projected decreases to two primary drivers: falling birth rates and persistent outmigration. The data indicates that in the Northern Mariana Islands, the population has been declining since at least 2000, while American Samoa's decline began around 2010. In contrast, Guam's population is not expected to begin falling until 2030. The report also notes that fertility rates in American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands have experienced steep declines; in the Northern Mariana Islands, the average number of children per woman fell from 3.3 in 2016 to 2.0 in 2026. The Census Bureau clarified that these figures reflect current demographic trends and assumptions about future births, deaths, and migration, rather than guaranteed outcomes. The latest projections do not include Puerto Rico, which recorded an 11.8 percent population decline between 2010 and 2020.

These projections have prompted advocacy from Right to Democracy, a nonprofit organization focused on self-determination and equity in U. S. territories. Adi Martínez-Román, co-director of the organization, stated that the findings highlight the consequences of the territories' unequal political relationship with Washington. Martínez-Román argued that unilateral federal decision-making does not serve the interests of territorial residents and called on elected officials to demand a fundamental shift in the relationship with the federal government. Neil Weare, fellow co-director, emphasized that the lack of political power affects the everyday lives of residents, citing the need to remain in one's home to access medical care and maintain economic stability.

Right to Democracy also expressed concern over proposed changes to U. S. Census procedures, warning that such modifications could weaken the collection of demographic data in the territories and among diaspora communities. Martínez-Román urged federal agencies to improve data collection methods rather than introduce changes that might disadvantage territorial populations. Weare noted that if similar population declines were projected for any U. S. state, the issue would likely receive greater national attention, suggesting that the current lack of visibility is linked to the limited political authority held by territorial governments.