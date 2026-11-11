First major technical assessment of Marsiling Tunnels to gauge structural integrity of WWII-era fuel tanks

SLA, NHB, and URA are commissioning a comprehensive investigation into the Marsiling Tunnels, a concealed wartime fuel storage facility in northern Singapore, to determine its future status and assess its physical condition. The study will run until the first half of 2028, during which parts of the 12.5-hectare forested site will be cordoned off for public safety. This marks the first major technical assessment of the site, which houses the only known surviving pre-World War II underground fuel storage tanks in the region.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Tunnel construction

The facility, located within state land bounded by Admiralty Road West, Admiralty Road, and Marsiling Crescent, consists of five large underground tanks with a combined capacity of approximately 4,180 tonnes. These tanks are interconnected by a network of pipes running through a main tunnel at least 50 metres long. The site also includes a separate, cramped bunker of unknown historical purpose. While the URA masterplan currently designates the area as a reserve site with no determined use, the immediate operational priority is establishing the structural integrity and environmental safety of these buried assets.

Operational History and Structural State

Historical records indicate that the British Army completed the facility by February 1942, prior to the fall of Singapore. Lieutenant-General Arthur Percival's 1948 War Dispatch confirmed the existence of a main Air Force petrol reserve in underground tanks at Woodlands, just south of the Causeway. Post-war Japanese intelligence reports from November 1944 noted that occupying forces had modified the facility, describing the five tanks and their pipeline infrastructure. The structure remained hidden for decades, reportedly rediscovered in 2006 by members of the Singapore Paranormal Investigators, who initially could not identify its function.

Current physical conditions reveal significant wear. The tunnel walls exhibit cracks exposing reinforcement bars, and while light fixtures are installed, the electrical wiring that powered them is missing. The site is currently inaccessible to the general public due to its remote jungle location and hazardous internal conditions, including mud, debris, and potential structural instability. The study will determine if any residual fuel remains, which is critical because wartime fuels contained high levels of lead and benzene, posing potential soil contamination risks that would dictate any future development constraints.

Scope of Investigation

The commissioned consultants are tasked with a multi-disciplinary approach that distinguishes between heritage preservation, environmental safety, and structural feasibility. The work scope includes heritage and archaeological surveys, geophysical mapping to detect buried or collapsed sections, and environmental site assessments. Crucially, the team will conduct unexploded ordnance surveys to ensure safety during any potential future interventions. Structural integrity inspections will evaluate the load-bearing capacity of the tanks and tunnels, while a post-restoration 3D modelling exercise will define the desired end-state deliverable, providing a technical baseline for any subsequent conservation or remediation works.

The agencies have clarified that restoration or repair is not part of this initial phase. Instead, the investigation serves to gather the necessary data to guide future planning. If the heritage survey warrants further action, a full-scale archaeological excavation may be required. Until the findings are submitted, the site remains under strict access control, with barricades erected to prevent unauthorized entry into the unstable tunnel systems and surrounding areas.