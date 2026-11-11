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Thomas Massie Reintroduces Articles of Impeachment Against Pete Hegseth

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Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has reintroduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, initiating a procedural step that will bring the resolution to the House of Representatives floor within the next two days. The legislative act consists of eight specific charges accusing Hegseth of committing "high crimes and misdemeanors.” The resolution is currently at the reintroduction stage in the House, where a simple majority vote is required to impeach, followed by a potential trial in the Senate.

Pete Hegseth (52251959683)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Pete Hegseth (52251959683)

The core of the legal challenge rests on statutory authority and constitutional checks. Three of the eight charges allege that the Department of Defense waged war against Iran in violation of the War Powers Resolution. Additional accusations include illegal military operations in Yemen under the same statutory framework, the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro without congressional authorization, and the oversight of extrajudicial killings in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean. One charge specifically cites the suppression of free speech in connection with efforts to punish Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) for advising service members on the legality of military orders, while another alleges a disregard for laws intended to minimize civilian casualties.

Massie framed the action as a test of the balance of power between the executive branch and Congress, noting that the War Powers Resolution has frequently been bypassed by presidents of both parties. "What is at heart here is the balance of power between the executive branch and Congress,” Massie said. He described impeachment as a legislative firing mechanism rather than a criminal proceeding, stating, "You don't go to prison, you don't go to jail, you don't pay a fine.”

The introduction of the articles follows a prior attempt by Massie to place the issue on the floor before the midterm elections. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called an early recess to avoid a vote, causing the original resolution to expire. This required the reintroduction of the text to reset the procedural clock in the House.

Defense Secretary Hegseth has rejected the allegations, labeling them "sham articles of impeachment” in a video released on November 5. "Didn't work against President Trump and it won't work with me,” Hegseth said. While political dynamics will influence the House vote, the procedural path forward remains distinct for the Senate, where conviction and removal require the approval of two-thirds of Senators.

Members of Congress from both parties have expressed diverging views on the mechanism of accountability. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), who opposes impeachment, argued that targeting Hegseth ignores the long-standing practice of executive branch independence in military affairs. He suggested that lawmakers seeking to influence conflict operations should utilize the power of the purse rather than the impeachment process. Conversely, Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the presumptive next House Speaker, has signaled support for the impeachment push against Hegseth.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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