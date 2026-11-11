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Chase's Academic Foundation posts 7-0 win in ExxonMobil Under-18 Championships

World » Americas » Guyana

Eight schools have advanced to the quarter-final stage of the ExxonMobil Under-18 Football Championships following the completion of the opening round of 16 matches. The progression includes four boys' teams and four girls' teams, marking the first cut in the tournament's group stages.

Young football players pass the whistle
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
Young football players pass the whistle

The matches were contested at two primary venues: Queenstown Ground on the Essequibo Coast and Queen's College Ground in Georgetown. In the boys' division, Dolphin Secondary, Friendship Secondary, Chase's Academic Foundation, and Santa Rosa Secondary secured their places in the next round.

Boys' Competition Results

Chase's Academic Foundation recorded the most decisive victory in the boys' competition, defeating De Willem Secondary 7-0 in Group Two. Jashan Haynes scored twice for the winning side, while Daniel Chesney, Fabio Kowlessar, Aaron Vasconcellos, Dance Vancooten, and Brendan Parks added one goal each.

Also from Group Two, Santa Rosa Secondary advanced with a 6-0 win over Abram Zuil Secondary. Lando Williams led the scoring with a hat-trick, supported by one goal apiece from Jason John, Cy Edwards, and Jay DeSouza.

In Group One, Dolphin Secondary overcame Mackenzie High School 5-3. Seon Grant scored twice for Dolphin, with Omari Nascimento, Jamal Harlequin, and Ranny Yaw contributing one goal each. Kemanny McKenzie, Keimal Gishard, and Linden Hayne scored for Mackenzie High.

Friendship Secondary also joined Dolphin in the quarter-finals after defeating Queen's College 4-0. Brandon Bruce netted twice for the victors, while Jerome Johnson and Jermane Rajkumar scored once each.

Girls' Competition Results

Marian Academy led the girls' division in Group One, defeating Dolphin Secondary 5-1. Ella Fernandes and Sariah Samaroo each scored twice, while Skylar DeNobrega added the other goal. Ariel Farley scored Dolphin's lone goal.

Friendship Secondary secured the other Group One quarter-final place with a 2-1 victory over Mackenzie High. Amina Scott scored both goals for Friendship, while Aquila Heyliger was on target for Mackenzie High.

The Group Two girls' matches concluded with Chase's Academic Foundation beating Abram Zuil Secondary 5-0 and Waramuri Secondary defeating Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary 4-0, thereby securing their places in the final eight teams of the tournament.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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