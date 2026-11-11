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Uzbekistan Media Forum: 67% Private Ownership, 2 Billion Digital Views

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Uzbekistan's media landscape has shifted toward private ownership and digital consumption, with 67% of the country's approximately 2,700 active media outlets now in the private sector, according to Sherzod Asadov, the presidential press secretary. Audience figures have risen sharply, growing from 14.7 million active consumers in 2017 to over 32.7 million currently, alongside an internet coverage rate of 94%.

Cybersecurity shift transfer
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Cybersecurity shift transfer

Publishing volumes have expanded alongside this digital growth. In 2026, the publishing sector recorded a doubling of output, releasing 15,000 book titles with a total circulation of more than 60 million copies. Simultaneously, specialized content centers produced over 26,000 digital materials that garnered approximately 2 billion views. A National Media Bank was also launched to provide open access to visual data about the country.

At the III Uzbek-Russian Media Forum held in Tashkent on November 9-10, information security emerged as a central concern. Asadov stated that the volume of fake content and deepfakes doubles annually, elevating the fight against disinformation from a matter of journalistic ethics to one of national security. He noted that no single national media system can address these challenges alone.

In response, Uzbekistan has established an educational platform where 11,000 young specialists have completed training. During discussions with Russian counterparts-including representatives from TASS, NTV, RT, VK, Yandex, and other companies attending the forum-participants proposed combining expert resources to develop common standards for information verification.

Uzbekistan has identified four priorities for cooperation with the Russian media market: creating joint journalism schools and internship programs, combating disinformation, pursuing technological partnership in Big Data and artificial intelligence, and fostering direct contacts between editorial offices and bloggers. The event brought together more than 200 participants, including top executives from over 50 Russian media companies.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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