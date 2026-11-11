China Economic Data: Industrial sectors face highest production cost inflation since June 2022

China's economic data for October reveals a widening disconnect between rising production costs and stagnant consumer pricing, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 5.7% year-over-year, marking the highest rate since June 2022, when it stood at 6.1%. This figure exceeds both the previous month's reading of 5.0% and market consensus estimates of 5.3%.

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The mechanism driving this cost inflation is linked to external shocks, specifically energy price spikes sustained by conflicts in the Middle East. These external pressures have raised the cost of coal mining, oil and gas refining, and chemical production. In effect, the industrial sector is facing imported raw material inflation, where upstream supply constraints and energy costs elevate production expenses without a corresponding change in domestic supply chain control.

However, this increase in production costs is not being transmitted to end consumers. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October slowed to 0.7% year-over-year, down from 0.9% in September and below economist forecasts. This failure to pass costs through is driven by weak domestic demand. Households are restricting spending, which prevents manufacturers from raising retail prices without sacrificing sales volume.

Structural breakdowns in consumer inflation over the first ten months of 2026 highlight this imbalance:

Food sector: Prices for food, tobacco, and alcohol fell by 1.6%, dragging down the overall index. This decline is most evident in fresh vegetables (-16.9%) and pork (-8.6%).

Prices for food, tobacco, and alcohol fell by 1.6%, dragging down the overall index. This decline is most evident in fresh vegetables (-16.9%) and pork (-8.6%). Non-food goods and services: This category saw a 1.5% increase. The primary contributors were transport and communications (+5.5%), healthcare (+2.4%), and other services (+1.8%).

This category saw a 1.5% increase. The primary contributors were transport and communications (+5.5%), healthcare (+2.4%), and other services (+1.8%). Energy factor: Gasoline prices rose by 22.4% year-over-year, adding approximately 0.63 percentage points to the total CPI.

Currently, fuel costs are the only significant driver pushing consumer prices up, while low demand in other sectors neutralizes the impact of rising production costs. Nguyen Hoang Nam, an economist at Capital Economics, notes that while the energy shock will keep inflation elevated in the near term, the average CPI is projected to decline to 0.4% by 2027. He also suggests the industrial sector may return to deflation.

The situation underscores a structural vulnerability: despite export resilience that supported third-quarter GDP growth, the domestic market remains stagnant. This dynamic leaves the economy susceptible to trade tensions and global instability, as internal consumption fails to absorb the external cost shocks.