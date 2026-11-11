Peru's Industrial Gap Widens as 73% of Firms Stockpile Amid Climatic Shocks

By August 2026, a 7.6 percentage point gap opened between Peru's primary and secondary processing sectors, revealing the limits of current industrial resilience. Data from the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) shows that production in low-value-added sectors, primarily fishing, contracted by 6.6%, while the high-technology and complex industry segment grew by only 1%. This disparity indicates that industrial growth remains narrow and highly sensitive to climatic shocks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Peru

The primary adaptation mechanism has become inventory management. A survey by the National Society of Industry (SNI), representing metalworking, food, chemical, and pharmaceutical firms, found that 59% of companies rate their readiness for logistical disruptions as high. This strategy is physically manifested in altered supply chain configurations: 73% of enterprises have increased or plan to increase raw material and finished goods storage volumes. Additionally, 25% have relocated warehouses closer to production sites or key regional markets, while another 24% are considering resource relocation to mitigate transport risks.

Operational autonomy in the event of a full supply route blockage varies significantly across the sector. Only 32% of companies state they can sustain operations for more than one month, and 21% can maintain activity for three to four weeks.

Despite these precautionary measures, macroeconomic expectations have shifted toward caution. The three-month economic optimism index fell from 56.6 to 50 points, marking a transition into a neutral zone where confidence in growth is balanced by uncertainty. Long-term (12-month) forecasts show declines across all key parameters: expectations for the general economic state dropped from 64.1 to 61.5 points, industrial sector development projections fell from 60.6 to 58.1 points, and demand expectations experienced the steepest decline, dropping from 70 to 63.1 points.

Short-term intentions for hiring and investment in the next three months remain rising. However, this trend dissipates on a one-year horizon, highlighting a disconnect between the operational necessity of maintaining current capacity and the lack of confidence in scaling business amid climatic and economic instability.