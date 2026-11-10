Kazakhstan Agricultural Producers Lost $626M Annually to Price Controls

Government price controls and export restrictions have shifted income distribution within Kazakhstan's agricultural sector. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), producers of specific agricultural goods lost an average of $626 million annually between 2023 and 2025 because domestic prices fell below border prices.

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The financial gap has widened consistently over the three-year period. Losses stood at $390 million in 2023, rising to $632 million in 2024, and reaching a preliminary estimate of $856 million for 2025. The OECD attributes this divergence to cap prices and export limitations affecting products such as eggs, pork, rice, corn, and sunflowers.

Conversely, some producers gained revenue when domestic prices exceeded border costs. This group saw an average annual revenue increase of $2.33 billion, with the most significant effects observed in the dairy, cotton, barley, and wheat segments. For wheat specifically, the benefit was driven by an import ban that remained in effect until the end of 2024. That restriction was lifted in 2025, and the state shifted to subsidizing the transport of grain for export.

Regulatory tools have evolved to manage these market dynamics. In February 2023, an export duty on sunflower seeds was introduced, set at 20% of the lot value or a minimum of 100 euros per ton, aimed at securing supply for local oil mills. However, the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition recommended a gradual reduction of this duty in February 2026, citing its negative impact on farmers.

Additionally, maximum retail prices for socially significant products were applied in 2025. Starting in January 2026, this mechanism was replaced by a control on trade margins, capping the markup at 15%.

Direct budgetary support for agriculture averaged $2.64 billion per year from 2023 to 2025. When accounting for the indirect impact of state policy on prices, the OECD estimates total annual support for the industry at $4.34 billion, or approximately 1.6% of GDP.

Direct payments to farmers represent about 10% of their gross revenue, primarily allocated to fixed assets and current expenses. Key financial instruments include:

Preferential leasing for agricultural machinery, with funding increasing from 120 billion tenge in 2024 to 250 billion tenge in 2025.

Diesel fuel quotas allowing purchases at a 15% discount below market rates.

The OECD has proposed reviewing subsidy conditions and ensuring public transparency regarding payments. Since 2025, beneficiaries of programs exceeding 100 million tenge annually have been required to maintain or increase production volumes. Experts note that, given the weather-dependent nature of crops, it is advisable to link subsidies to controllable farm-level indicators, such as soil fertility preservation.