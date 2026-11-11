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Welsh minister heads to Turkey for wildfire training ahead of 2026 season

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Wales is sending its Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability to Türkiye to train alongside international teams ahead of next year's fire season, following a summer marked by record heat, drought and wildfires across the country.

Forest fire
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yupanka, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Forest fire

Llyr Gruffydd will attend the Antalya International Forest Training Centre this week during the COP31 climate conference in Antalya. The field visit is organised by the Turkish government and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, operating under the Under2 Coalition, a network of sub-national governments of which Wales is a founding member. The training focuses on the specific mechanics of wildfire prevention, preparation, and emergency response.

The Welsh Government stated that the practical lessons from this visit will directly inform its wildfire prevention strategy for the coming year. This follows an October summit where the First Minister convened fire and rescue services, police, local councils, farmers, and climate experts. The participants agreed on three immediate operational measures: bringing in international experts to train Welsh fire crews, reviewing land management practices to reduce ignition risks, and strengthening the national wildfire board.

"The wildfires we experienced this summer across Wales served as a warning, and we must be prepared," Mr Gruffydd said. "I'm travelling to Türkiye to share Wales' experiences, learn from countries that face these challenges every year, and bring back valuable insights to help strengthen our approach at home."

The visit is part of the broader development of a Climate and Nature Action Plan. Ministers indicated the plan will integrate work across departments to protect communities, support rural and coastal economies, and adapt to climate change effects. At COP31, Mr Gruffydd will also hear from representatives of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa regarding their management of flooding, drought, and extreme heat, while also engaging in discussions on food waste, clean electricity, and climate investment. The conference runs in Antalya from 9 to 20 November.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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