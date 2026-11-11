Uzbekistan Livestock Shift: Partnering for Intensive Tech Adoption

Uzbekistan is shifting its livestock sector from extensive grazing to intensive production by importing management technologies rather than just animals. The core of this transition lies in building cross-border supply chains and adopting cooperation models that replace isolated farm structures with coordinated resource management.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A cow with calves on the pasture

The country's strategy assigns specific functional roles to its partners. With Kazakhstan, the focus is on strengthening the feed base and meat logistics. A key element of this partnership is the adoption of Kazakhstan's "20+1” farmer consortium model and the Dala. Camp educational platform. This move aims to restructure how agricultural producers operate, shifting from fragmented individual holdings to associations capable of managing shared resources efficiently.

Relations with Belarus center on technical infrastructure. The plan involves establishing joint livestock complexes on Belarusian territory and providing Uzbek farmers with equipment under favorable terms. In this arrangement, Belarus acts as a technology donor, supplying the mechanization required for feeding processes and increasing labor productivity.

To achieve a qualitative jump in productivity, Uzbekistan is securing genetic material and high-yield livestock from Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union. Collaboration with the Australian firm ADAMAND ENTERPRISES PTY LTD specifically targets the development of technical and economic justifications for new complexes. These projects intend to combine imported genetic potential with Western management standards.

The introduction of artificial intelligence and modern management systems, currently under discussion in international cooperation frameworks, aims to replace traditional manual approaches. The effectiveness of these measures will depend on how successfully these digital tools are integrated into the daily operations of local farm households.

The partnership geography spans from the CIS to Oceania, reflecting an attempt to address all industry gaps simultaneously, from genetics and feed to machinery and management. However, the scale of stated intentions differs from actual impact. Creating joint complexes abroad and purchasing elite livestock establishes a foundation, but a real shift to an intensive economy will occur only if cooperation models and digital control are widely implemented at the level of individual producers.