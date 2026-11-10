Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange

The first day of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on resolving the Ukrainian conflict has ended in Abu Dhabi. The delegations have left the venue.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Darthjipsu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Abu Dhabi

The meeting lasted more than four hours. The second day of negotiations is scheduled for November 11. Sources cited by RBC and TASS said the talks would definitely resume on Wednesday. They also reported that Russian was the language used during the first day's discussions.

The parties agreed to a “large-scale exchange” of prisoners in the near future during the Abu Dhabi talks, sources in the Ukrainian delegation told Interfax.

Who took part in the Abu Dhabi negotiations

Russia's delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The negotiating team also included Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate Yuri Zhigarlovsky.

Ukraine's delegation was led by Rustem Umerov. Its members included Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsya, David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada, and representatives of the country's military leadership.

The United States was represented by presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US European Command and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Kushner says Washington has narrowed differences

At the opening of the meeting, Kushner said Washington had managed to narrow the differences between Moscow and Kyiv on key issues over the past two months.

According to him, the US side had prepared several proposals for a settlement and believed an agreement was achievable if the right conditions were in place.