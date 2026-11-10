World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Kazakh Researchers Develop CRISPR-Based Salmonella Detection Prototype
Citigroup projects Philippine investment recovery to gain momentum by 2027
Guyana and FIFA Agree to Plan Regional Football Tournament
Philippine DOE confirms gasoline and diesel price drops following stable national supply levels
Kyrgyzstan's National Oncology Center adds AI ultrasound units to reduce patient wait times
Legacy fiber cables became obsolete overnight: engineers crossed a distance barrier in China
10,462 hectares of Issyk-Kul biosphere zone proposed for reclassification to enable Ala-Too Resort
Expensive pet furniture lies abandoned: why felines gravitate toward simple cardboard containers
Manila initiates urban clearing operations ahead of ASEAN Summit and Trump visit

Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange

World

The first day of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on resolving the Ukrainian conflict has ended in Abu Dhabi. The delegations have left the venue.

Abu Dhabi
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Darthjipsu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Abu Dhabi

The meeting lasted more than four hours. The second day of negotiations is scheduled for November 11. Sources cited by RBC and TASS said the talks would definitely resume on Wednesday. They also reported that Russian was the language used during the first day's discussions.

The parties agreed to a “large-scale exchange” of prisoners in the near future during the Abu Dhabi talks, sources in the Ukrainian delegation told Interfax.

Who took part in the Abu Dhabi negotiations

Russia's delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The negotiating team also included Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate Yuri Zhigarlovsky.

Ukraine's delegation was led by Rustem Umerov. Its members included Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsya, David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada, and representatives of the country's military leadership.

The United States was represented by presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US European Command and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Kushner says Washington has narrowed differences

At the opening of the meeting, Kushner said Washington had managed to narrow the differences between Moscow and Kyiv on key issues over the past two months.

According to him, the US side had prepared several proposals for a settlement and believed an agreement was achievable if the right conditions were in place.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
World
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Americas
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Phuket's November Window: Beaches Calm, Crowds Absent
Travel
Phuket's November Window: Beaches Calm, Crowds Absent
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Small Arctic Animals Use Snow and Huddling to Survive Winter Marina Lebedeva Abu Dhabi talks open with cautious optimism as Russia, Ukraine and US seek common ground Andrey Mihayloff Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips Alexander Shtorm
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Last materials
10,462 hectares of Issyk-Kul biosphere zone proposed for reclassification to enable Ala-Too Resort
Expensive pet furniture lies abandoned: why felines gravitate toward simple cardboard containers
Manila initiates urban clearing operations ahead of ASEAN Summit and Trump visit
Mandaue City limits Christmas relief to one food pack per household after COA audit
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Kyrgyzstan leads Central Asia in QR payments as cyber risks rise
Washington power dynamics shifted overnight: unexpected advisory role reshaped legislative tone
Study links microplastics in Iqaluit lakes to local wind and urban sources
Guyana Water Incorporated: GWI increases treated water access to 80 percent of the population
Centra Gas cuts Manitoba rates by 2.7 per cent from November 1
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.