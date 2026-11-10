Hawks arrest nine youths at OR Tambo for suspected foreign military recruitment

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, has arrested nine foreign nationals at OR Tambo International Airport and a hotel in Bruma, Johannesburg, on suspicion of attempting to travel abroad to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by South African Tourism is licensed under Flickr Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

The suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were apprehended during a coordinated operation involving the Hawks' Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team, and INTERPOL. According to the South African Police Service, the arrests were the result of an integrated multidisciplinary investigation into the suspects' intended travel plans.

Legal Framework and Procedural Stage

The individuals are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court to face charges based on the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998. This legislation governs the recruitment and provision of military assistance to foreign powers and prohibits South African residents or visitors from engaging in foreign military activities without official state authorization.

At this stage, the matter remains an allegation. The Hawks have established the intent to travel and the suspected purpose of the journey; however, the judicial process must now determine whether the actions of the nine individuals constitute a formal contravention of the 1998 Act. Brigadier Paulina Sekgobela, Acting Provincial Head of the Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, attributed the operation's success to the intelligence sharing between local and international law enforcement agencies.