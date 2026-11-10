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Pele Energy Group founders assume acting roles after executive departures

World » Africa » South Africa

Pele Energy Group, a major player in South Africa's renewable energy transition, is currently undergoing a leadership overhaul following an internal governance investigation. The company, which maintains a significant portfolio of solar and wind assets, has seen the resignation of its long-term CEO Gqi Raoleka and the departure of independent board chairperson Brenda Martin in late 2026. In their stead, co-founders Fumani Mthembi and Obakeng Moloabi have assumed acting leadership roles.

Wind power plant in Würster-Nordseküst in Germany
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Spielvogel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Wind power plant in Würster-Nordseküst in Germany

Capacity and Asset Scale

The scale of Pele's operations makes its internal stability a matter of systemic interest for the energy sector. As of March 2025, the company operated 980 MW of generation capacity, with an additional 670 MW under construction and a development pipeline exceeding 5 GW. Its market position was further solidified in December 2024, when Pele served as the B-BBEE partner for Infinity Power Holding SA, securing a share of 1,280 MW of the 1,760 MW total capacity awarded under the Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) Bid Window 7.

Financial Mechanisms and Institutional Funding

Pele's growth has been fueled by structured institutional capital rather than simple equity. In 2023, the company established a R2.5-billion funding platform backed by Nedbank, Norfund, and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). This was followed in 2025 by a R575-million capital raise supported by Nedbank and the Norwegian Climate Investment Fund. These financial arrangements transition the company from an entrepreneurial venture to an asset-heavy entity where project finance is often ring-fenced, requiring strict adherence to reporting and oversight covenants to maintain lender confidence.

Systemic Constraints: Curtailment and Cash Flow

The company's operational environment is currently constrained by grid limitations. Throughout 2026, the System Operator increased curtailment instructions for wind and solar output due to network bottlenecks. While REIPPPP agreements provide compensation for this lost generation, the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) faced a significant payment backlog earlier in the year. Although the NTCSA reported clearing the April-May 2026 processing backlog by September, the gap between generation readiness and actual payment creates cash-flow volatility. This affects the ability of IPPs to service fixed project debt and fund new development work.

The Model of Ownership Evolution

Pele's current governance struggle highlights a divergence in how South African renewable energy firms scale. While other founder-led companies like Sola Group and Mulilo Energy transitioned to majority ownership by larger corporate entities (African Rainbow Energy and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, respectively), Pele has retained majority control among its original founders. The transition from founder-led agility to institutional discipline is now the primary mechanism determining whether the company can attract the deep-pocketed capital necessary for the next phase of the energy transition, including potential participation in Eskom's 6 GW "Eskom Green" strategic partnership programme.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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