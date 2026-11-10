Julius Neri Jr steps down from all MCIAA roles following record-setting tenure at Cebu airport

Lawyer Jarred Alexander Gullas was sworn in as the new general manager of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Airport: luggage cart

Gullas took his oath before Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Philip Lo. Prior to this appointment, he served as a member of the Presidential Management Staff, a role that involves providing technical assistance to the Office of the President.

His predecessor, Julius Neri Jr., who held the positions of general manager and chief executive officer, is stepping down entirely from the authority. Neri confirmed in a message to SunStar Cebu that he will no longer be connected with the MCIAA in any capacity starting Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Neri's tenure at the airport spanned several years, during which he served as a private sector representative on the MCIAA board beginning in December 2016. He was first appointed general manager in July 2021 by then-President Rodrigo Duterte, succeeding Steve Dicdican. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. later named him acting general manager in July 2023, concurrently appointing him as CEO and a board member. In November 2023, Marcos reappointed Neri to both the general manager and CEO roles, retaining his seat on the board.

Record-setting awards under outgoing leadership

During Neri's time in charge, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport achieved notable recognition in global service standards. The facility earned consecutive ACI Airport Service Quality Customer Experience Awards in 2025 and 2026 from the Airports Council International (ACI). These awards recognized the airport as one of the best in the Asia-Pacific region within the category for facilities handling between five million and 15 million passengers.

At the ACI Airport Experience Summit 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey, the airport received its latest recognition and advanced to Level 3 of ACI's Airport Customer Experience Accreditation. According to the MCIAA, this made it the first and only Philippine airport to reach that specific accreditation level.

The distinction between the award and the accreditation is significant: the awards are based on passenger surveys, while the accreditation assesses how the airport manages and improves the passenger experience. Both achievements occurred while Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports managed the facility's operations, a partnership it took over in 2024. Aboitiz credited the improvements to its collaboration with the MCIAA and various government agencies.

Neri, who is also the former president of SunStar Publishing Inc., leaves the airport authority after overseeing this period of operational recognition and strategic partnerships.