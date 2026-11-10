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Cebu flood mitigation project expands with new sirens in Mandaue and Consolacion rivers

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Three Cebu localities that suffered severe flooding during Typhoon Tino in 2025 have been equipped with real-time flood early warning systems, marking the first phase of a multi-year partnership between the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) and South Korea's National Disaster Management Research Institute (NDMI).

The Philippines
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ray in Manila, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
The Philippines

The system is now operational in Mandaue City, Consolacion, and Liloan. It monitors rainfall and river water levels in real time, featuring sirens designed to alert residents of rising waters and provide sufficient time to evacuate to safer areas. The installations specifically cover the Butuanon River in Mandaue, the Cansaga River in Consolacion, and the Cotcot River in Liloan, with the Liloan unit located at the Cotcot Bridge.

Building on Typhoon Tino's impact

The initiative follows the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu on November 4, 2025, and resulted in 143 deaths. During the project turnover on November 9, 2026, Pagasa Administrator Nathaniel Servando emphasized that while natural hazards cannot be prevented, science, technology, and timely warnings can significantly reduce their impact.

"That experience reinforced a very important lesson; we cannot prevent natural hazards from happening, but through Science, technology, preparedness and timely warnings, we can significantly reduce the impacts and save lives,” Servando said.

Expansion and local readiness

The South Korean-funded project runs from 2026 to 2030. According to Socrates Paat Jr., Chief of Pagasa's Hydro-Meteorology Division Weather Services, areas were selected based on their vulnerability to flooding and the effects of previous typhoons. From 2027 to 2030, the system is scheduled to expand to Cebu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Carcar City, Barili, Balamban, and Pinamungajan.

Pagasa Visayas Chief Alfredo Quiblat Jr. noted that Cebu City's implementation is set for 2027 because its urban environment requires a distinct assessment approach compared to the topographic analyses used in rural areas. This project builds on earlier installations in Dumanjug and Toledo City in 2022, and Argao and Danao City in 2023.

Local government units (LGUs) received the equipment at no cost. In addition to hardware, local personnel responsible for activating warnings and relaying alerts underwent training and drills to handle localized data. Consolacion Mayor Teresa "Nene” Alegado confirmed the equipment was provided free of charge, while Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie” Ouano noted the system would help monitor rising water levels originating from upland areas.

Hammurabi Bugtai, Head of the Liloan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, stated that timely readings would enable residents to evacuate before flooding becomes critical. Liloan has also established warning stations since Typhoon Tino and plans to construct another in Sitio Kandulukot, with real-time river water-level readings made available through its social media page.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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