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Cebu City Council proposes early class hours to mitigate El Niño heat impact

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

A proposal has been filed in the Cebu City Council to shift elementary school hours as early as 5:30 a. m. to protect students from the anticipated extreme heat of the 2026-2027 El Niño.

An empty school classroom with an open notebook on the table by the window
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
An empty school classroom with an open notebook on the table by the window

Councilor Dave Tumulak's resolution urges Mayor Nestor Archival to coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd) to implement a schedule where pupils attend face-to-face classes from 5:30 a. m. to 10:00 a. m. from Monday to Thursday, with Fridays dedicated to Modular Distance Learning (MDL). The move aims to confine classroom instruction to the coolest parts of the day while ensuring learning continuity.

The proposed hours vary by grade level: kindergarten pupils would have three hours of instruction, Grades 1 and 2 would have four hours and 20 minutes, Grade 3 would spend four hours and 30 minutes in school, and Grades 4 to 6 would complete six hours. Any remaining instructional requirements would be covered through supplementary learning arrangements outside the classroom.

Institutional and Practical Challenges

The resolution follows a November 6 meeting where public and private school administrators expressed a need for flexibility in managing heat-related disruptions. However, administrators noted that a one-size-fits-all schedule may be complicated by varying classroom capacities, facility limitations, and the fact that not all students have suitable home environments for modular learning.

Mayor Archival stated that the city government will consolidate these school-level recommendations and forward them to the DepEd Central Office. He indicated that final adjustments will depend on further consultations between DepEd and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Regulatory Framework

The proposal aligns with DepEd Memorandum 64 (series of 2026), which provides a four-level modality framework for managing heat disruptions, and Executive Order 130 from the Office of the President. Under EO 130, local chief executives may declare localized suspensions of face-to-face classes based on documented risk assessments.

Schools Division Superintendent Nimfa Bongo noted that some schools in the Cebu City Division have already shortened class periods to cope with the heat. She reminded school heads to adhere to the existing memorandum while the division office works to clarify implementation and review position papers from various schools.

Despite the filing of the resolution, existing class schedules remain unchanged until official action is taken by the city government and DepEd.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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