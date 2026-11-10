Kazakhstan Launches 'Calculation in One Click' Pilot for Payroll Tax Automation

Kazakhstan is set to launch a pilot project for the automation of payroll-related tax payments between October 1 and December 2026. The new service, titled "Calculation in One Click," will be integrated into the taxpayer cabinet to streamline the calculation and remittance of taxes and social contributions on employee income.

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The initiative involves banks, state revenue bodies, and tax agents, which include employers. Participation in the pilot is voluntary, allowing companies to withdraw at any stage without notifying government authorities.

The service's mechanism requires the tax agent to input the salary amount for the period, specify the taxation order, and enter any tax deduction amounts if the employee has submitted a relevant application. The system then automatically calculates the obligations, which the employer must verify before sending payment instructions to the bank. Adjustments are necessary if there are errors in the salary figure, recalculations of payments, additional allowances, or changes in an employee's social status. If a bank returns a payment, the service will display the corresponding status, and the employer must issue a new payment instruction to complete the transaction.

A primary benefit of the service is the reduction of administrative burden on businesses. Specifically, if a tax agent fully fulfills their obligations under Form 200.00 ("Declaration on IPN and Social Tax") within the pilot framework, they are not required to submit these details again separately.

Previously, First Vice-Minister of the National Economy Azamat Amrin noted that the current system is excessive, forcing employers to process eight separate payment instructions. These include six social and pension payments, as well as the individual income tax (IPN) and social tax. The introduction of a unified payment aims to replace this multi-step process with a single operation.