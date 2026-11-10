World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Uzbekistan Launches 'Center of Future Technologies' to Integrate Robotics and Electronics Production

World

Uzbekistan is shifting from the import of industrial equipment toward the development of a domestic production cluster. Current capabilities include several dozen enterprises manufacturing equipment for metalworking, construction, and textiles. Specific operational outputs include the production of microprocessor modules at the Ohangaron technopark and a joint venture with South Korean partners in Tashkent to produce robots.

Special economic zones. Industrial complex and power substations
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Special economic zones. Industrial complex and power substations

To integrate these isolated production sites into a system, the government is establishing the "Center of Future Technologies" in Nurafshon. This project grants electronics and robotics manufacturers the same tax status and preferences previously reserved for the IT sector.

The state is implementing two specific fiscal mechanisms to reduce reliance on imported components: the removal of import duties on raw materials and parts required for robotics and high-tech equipment, and the exemption of taxes on income derived from the commercialization of scientific research in these fields.

While Uzbekistan has achieved specific technical outputs, such as the microprocessor modules and the robotics project, the transition to a comprehensive industrial ecosystem depends on whether the Nurafshon center's tax regime attracts broad technology transfers or merely sustains a limited number of existing projects.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Cooking Sauerkraut with Smoked Sausages
Recipes & Food
Cooking Sauerkraut with Smoked Sausages
Bulgarian Bakers Warn of Further Bread Price Hikes Amid Surging Energy Costs
World
Bulgarian Bakers Warn of Further Bread Price Hikes Amid Surging Energy Costs
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs

The shift to Arctic routes imposes a $100 per ton cost premium and extends voyage times by 10 days compared to the suspended Black Sea corridor, testing the viability of this logistical workaround for major exporters.

Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax Lyuba Lulko Seal the Bathtub Joint Correctly by Filling the Tub Before Applying Silicone Alexander Shtorm Small Arctic Animals Use Snow and Huddling to Survive Winter Marina Lebedeva
Abu Dhabi talks open with cautious optimism as Russia, Ukraine and US seek common ground
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Last materials
Pokhvalinka Raspberry: Large Berries on First-Year Canes Require Consistent Watering
Kazakhstan challenges energy status quo: sudden pipeline demands disrupted regional supply chains
Kazakhstan Launches 'Calculation in One Click' Pilot for Payroll Tax Automation
Uzbekistan Launches 'Center of Future Technologies' to Integrate Robotics and Electronics Production
Bulgarian Bakers Warn of Further Bread Price Hikes Amid Surging Energy Costs
Classic Kartoshka dessert: step-by-step instructions for shaping and chilling the cocoa mass
Cooking Sauerkraut with Smoked Sausages
Cilantro-Tomato Paste Sauce for Grilled Meats
Pomegranate-Marinated Pork Ribs: Low-Heat Roasting for Tender, Glossy Results
Lake Baikal Travelers Bypass Tour Operators for Unregulated Stays
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.