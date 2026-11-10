Uzbekistan Launches 'Center of Future Technologies' to Integrate Robotics and Electronics Production

Uzbekistan is shifting from the import of industrial equipment toward the development of a domestic production cluster. Current capabilities include several dozen enterprises manufacturing equipment for metalworking, construction, and textiles. Specific operational outputs include the production of microprocessor modules at the Ohangaron technopark and a joint venture with South Korean partners in Tashkent to produce robots.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Special economic zones. Industrial complex and power substations

To integrate these isolated production sites into a system, the government is establishing the "Center of Future Technologies" in Nurafshon. This project grants electronics and robotics manufacturers the same tax status and preferences previously reserved for the IT sector.

The state is implementing two specific fiscal mechanisms to reduce reliance on imported components: the removal of import duties on raw materials and parts required for robotics and high-tech equipment, and the exemption of taxes on income derived from the commercialization of scientific research in these fields.

While Uzbekistan has achieved specific technical outputs, such as the microprocessor modules and the robotics project, the transition to a comprehensive industrial ecosystem depends on whether the Nurafshon center's tax regime attracts broad technology transfers or merely sustains a limited number of existing projects.