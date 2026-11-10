Bulgarian Bakers Warn of Further Bread Price Hikes Amid Surging Energy Costs

Bakery producers in Bulgaria warn of further price hikes as rising energy costs squeeze profit margins. According to Dimitar Lyudiev, chairman of the Regional Union of Bread Producers in Burgas, bread prices have already risen by approximately 5-6% in recent weeks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены Bread baking

The current price increase is driven primarily by the rising cost of diesel fuel. This is compounded by a surge in natural gas prices, which increased by more than 32% since early November, alongside a general upward trend in electricity tariffs.

In Burgas, a standard loaf of white or type bread currently costs between 90 and 95 euro cents. Producers are also facing a rise in raw material costs, with flour increasing by approximately 20 euros per ton. More significant price adjustments are appearing in the pastry segment due to the costs of butter and cheese.

Lyudiev notes that low profitability, with margins hovering between 4% and 6%, prevents businesses from absorbing these additional expenses. To mitigate electricity costs, some producers have installed on-site photovoltaic systems.

While the Bulgarian government plans to compensate businesses for high energy costs, final payments are not expected until after mid-2027, complicating liquidity for companies paying winter utility bills. Additionally, a lack of clarity regarding industrial electricity tariffs for 2027 is hindering long-term financial planning.

Further adjustments to bread prices remain possible if transport and energy costs continue to climb.