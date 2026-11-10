Gig Workers Association raises alarm over delivery personnel health during Delhi smog

New Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Monday morning following Diwali celebrations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 372 at 10:00 AM. While the levels later moderated to 333 by 7:00 PM, the air quality remained firmly in the 'very poor' category, posing significant risks to public health across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A cityscape shrouded in smog

The official figures have come under scrutiny, as several government monitoring stations reportedly went offline on Sunday night-the peak period for firecracker use. Private agencies recorded significantly more hazardous levels than official data suggested, leading experts to question the reliability of the tracking exercise. Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director of Research and Advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), noted that the crisis stems from a lack of year-round infrastructure and systemic solutions, rather than just seasonal responses. She highlighted that while firecracker use is difficult to quantify precisely, it creates a sudden, high-intensity exposure that severely aggravates already degraded air.

The health impact has been immediate. Hospitals in the NCR report a nearly 30 per cent surge in patients presenting with respiratory distress. Dr Vikas Mittal, Director of Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital, and Dr Ravi Shanker Jha of Fortis Faridabad, observed an increase in cases of persistent cough, wheezing, and throat irritation. Dr Jha noted a 10 per cent rise in hospital admissions, warning that some patients are dangerously delaying medical care due to the festive season. The vulnerability extends across all ages; while senior citizens and those with COPD or asthma face the highest risk of complications, young and middle-aged adults commuting through polluted corridors are increasingly reporting reduced respiratory comfort.

The crisis has also highlighted the plight of the city's gig economy workers. Nitesh Kumar Das, Organising Secretary of the Gig Workers Association (GigWA), pointed out that delivery personnel-who saw a surge in demand during Diwali-were forced to spend extended hours in hazardous air to earn extra income. According to Das, these workers lack the luxury of taking time off, and the long-term impact of these shifts on their respiratory health remains a serious concern.

Beyond the city limits, the pollution spike was mirrored in Haryana, Punjab, and western Uttar Pradesh, where AQI levels exceeded 350. This has triggered a sharp political confrontation over stubble burning. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra alleged a "suspicious" spike in farm fires in AAP-ruled Punjab on Diwali, citing reports that some fields were deliberately set ablaze. He called for an investigation into phone records of local representatives and the registration of FIRs.

However, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) indicates a complex picture: while Punjab saw a 607 per cent increase in stubble-burning incidents between November 7 and 8, the proportional increase in BJP-ruled Haryana was even higher, albeit from a smaller base. Former Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj dismissed the claims, arguing that smoke from Punjab cannot reach Delhi in a matter of minutes, and accused the BJP-led administration of manipulating data by placing monitoring stations in greener zones or sprinkling water nearby to artificially lower readings.