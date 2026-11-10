U.S. Employers Added 165,000 Jobs in October, Exceeding Forecasts After Sluggish 2025

U.S. employers added 165,000 jobs in October, a figure that significantly exceeded the 65,000 forecast by economists polled by FactSet. This surge indicates a recovery in hiring activity following a sluggish 2025, during which the economy added an average of only 10,000 new positions per month.

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Labor Market Momentum

The strength of the labor market was further evidenced by the unemployment rate, which fell to 4.1% in October from 4.2% the previous month. Additionally, the Labor Department revised previous data upward, adding a combined 84,000 jobs to the totals for August and September, confirming that hiring was more robust during the late summer than initially reported.

While the overall trajectory is positive, the benefit is not uniform across all sectors. Ryan Sweet, chief global economist at Oxford Economics, noted that while the broader market remains solid, certain pockets of workers may still find it difficult to secure employment.