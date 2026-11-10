Congress Returns to Resolve Leadership and Budget Ahead of December 11 Deadline

Following the midterm elections, members of the U. S. Congress are returning to Capitol Hill on Monday to address immediate institutional obligations, including the selection of new leadership and the extension of government funding. The legislative calendar is now driven by the expiration of current appropriations on December 11, which requires lawmakers to either pass the twelve annual appropriations bills or adopt a short-term continuing resolution to maintain federal operations.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Capitol, Washington, USA

Leadership Structure and Procedural Constraints

The House of Representatives will elect its new leadership on Tuesday, while Senate Republicans are scheduled to hold similar elections on the same day. In the House, Representative Mike Johnson is stepping down as Speaker following party losses, leaving Representatives Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan as primary candidates for the minority leader position. Democrats are preparing to assume the majority, with Hakeem Jeffries positioned to become Speaker if elected. In the Senate, a group of Republican senators, led by Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, has requested a delay in leadership elections to allow for internal conference discussions. Senator Johnson argued in a letter to Senate Republican Conference Chair Tom Cotton that holding elections without robust evaluation constitutes "political malpractice," citing the need to assess strategy before formalizing the new minority leadership structure. Senate Majority Leader John Thune is expected to seek a second term, though no formal challenges have been announced.

Funding Mechanisms and Appropriations Deadlines

The immediate operational constraint for Congress is the funding deadline. The current stopgap measure expires on December 11. Historically, this period requires negotiation between the House and Senate appropriators to finalize the 12 separate bills that fund specific federal agencies. Representative Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, stated that the priority is to pass all 12 bills rather than relying on a continuing resolution that extends into the next year. However, the condensed timeline following the elections limits the window for detailed negotiation. The Department of Defense has requested additional funding, with Secretary Pete Hegseth advocating for a "generational investment" of at least $350 billion, a demand that complicates the appropriations process due to partisan disagreements over spending levels and conflict-related expenditures.

Institutional Challenges and Impeachment Proceedings

Parallel to budget negotiations, the House faces a procedural decision regarding the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Representative Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment in September, a motion that was postponed due to the House recess. Massie has indicated he will force a vote upon the return of the chamber unless the Secretary resigns. Other Republican members, including Representative James Comer and Representative French Hill, have expressed concerns regarding departmental strategy but have not committed to supporting impeachment, distinguishing between performance dissatisfaction and the legal threshold for impeachable offenses. This internal division affects the likelihood of securing the two-thirds majority required in the House for an impeachment referral to the Senate.

Reconciliation Authority and Nomination Processes

Republicans have also been pursuing a third budget reconciliation bill to bypass Senate filibuster rules for specific priorities, including defense funding and debt limit adjustments. Senate Majority Leader John Thune previously noted that the 50 votes required for such a bill were not currently available. Senator Ron Johnson, serving as Budget Committee chair, stated he is prepared to work on a reconciliation package if directed by the White House. Simultaneously, the Senate is under pressure to confirm executive and judicial nominees before the end of the current presidential term, a process that Democrats are prepared to obstruct once they hold the majority. The legislative agenda thus combines immediate funding extensions, leadership formalization, and contentious institutional mechanisms like reconciliation and impeachment, all within a narrow timeframe before the new session begins in January.