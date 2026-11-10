Greece Allocates 120 Million Euros to European Tech Champions Fund

Greece has committed 120 million euros from its national budget to the European Tech Champions initiative, a fund-of-funds managed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group designed to channel capital into high-growth technology companies across the European Union. Rather than investing directly in individual firms, Greece joins Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Spain in contributing to a pool that has currently accumulated approximately 2 billion euros. These resources will flow into specialized investment vehicles that provide equity to companies in active growth phases, with the broader strategy aiming to mobilize up to 80 billion euros through a coalition of public and private investors.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by George E. Koronaios, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Greek flag

The initiative targets deals averaging 200 million euros per company, a scale intended to support the expansion of European tech players into global markets. Beyond the 2 billion euros already secured by the initial group of member states, institutional investors and the French Tibi initiative have pledged over 8 billion euros, bringing the total direct equity investment expected under the program to more than 10 billion euros. Launched in 2023, the program has already supported 15 large venture capital funds, financing more than 50 EU-based companies. Of these, 16 businesses have achieved valuations exceeding 1 billion euros, qualifying as "unicorns.”

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance, noted that these measures aim to bridge the gap between Europe's strong scientific foundation and the actual market presence of its companies. The Greek contribution complements existing national and EU-level tools, including Germany's WIN program, France's Tibi, and the European Commission's Scaleup Europe fund. To facilitate private capital access, the European Commission and the EIB Group have established the European Pact for Institutional Investors, which simplifies interactions through a dedicated investment platform and regulatory forum.