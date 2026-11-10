Poland Mortgage Demand Rises 15% as Average Loan Sizes Hit Record Highs

Poland's mortgage market is seeing an increase in total loan demand driven by higher individual loan amounts rather than a surge in new borrowers. According to the Credit Information Bureau (BIK), the total value of credits for which banks and credit unions (SKOK) requested information in October 2026 rose by 14.9% compared to October 2025.

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This growth is primarily attributed to a rise in the average loan size. The average requested housing loan in October reached 524,500 zlotys, representing a 7.2% increase year-over-year and a 0.4% increase over September 2026.

While the number of mortgage applicants grew by 2.5% annually, the monthly trend shows a decline, with a 3.2% drop from September to October. This indicates that the rise in overall credit demand is a result of larger per-client loans rather than mass consumer expansion.

Sławomir Nosała, head of BIK's analytical department, notes that refinancing activity is a significant driver. Borrowers are seeking to optimize debt service costs as interest rates decline and competition between banks intensifies. Additionally, BIK reports that wage growth currently exceeds inflation, which is gradually improving the creditworthiness of the population.